With pandemic numbers increasing and social distancing regulations factoring into every decision, Ellensburg Farmers Market director Colin Lamb decided to pull the plug on this year’s Winter Market.
“We just can’t do indoor vending this year,” Lamb said. “It all depends on the space because if you have too small of a space nobody has any fun. Last year, we had it in the Teanaway Hall at the Event Center with about 30 vendors.
“We’ve done it for the past few years. But this year with everything going on we won’t be able to spread out like we need to and keep everybody safe. Everybody will have to stay far apart and it won’t be any fun.”
The thing about the Winter Market, Lamb said, is getting a space the is big enough people can spread out and hang out, more like a social event that walking up and down the aisle as they did on Fourth Street this summer.
“This year, we’re not trying to make it an event,” he said. “It’s just bare bones. We have a list of vendors on our website that people can contact. I’m sure they would love to hear from customers during the winter months. So, if anybody wants to support our local vendors they can contact them directly.”