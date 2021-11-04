Support Local Journalism


The collective sounds accompanied by local artwork will once again grace the historical downtown Ellensburg for the November First Friday Art Walk with some 10 businesses and galleries participating.

The Kittitas County Historical Museum on Third Avenue will give a visual tour through major events that have occurred in the community’s collective history. Scenes from the Snow of 1916 for the 105th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the Snow of 1996 will showcase the power of winter in the Kittitas Valley.

The exhibit will also look at floods, fires, and other natural disasters that have occurred.

The John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery will give patrons a look at the work of Ryan Wise on the New Artists Wall, as well as the Visual Articulations of Edna Bjorge, Judy Kalin, Mindy Renee Clark, and Samantha Birks Fisher in the main gallery, which was recently visited by John F. Clymer’s grandson John Clymer and Doris Clymer’s great niece Sharry Edwards.

As the time winds down on the 420 Loft Gallery at 420 North Pearl Street, art patrons will have a chance to see the collective work of Scott and Robin Mayberry. Building owner Mollie Edson plans to close the 420 Loft Gallery at the end of the year.

But First Friday art lovers still have a opportunity to see a collection of oddball and unusual paintings and sculpture created by the Mayberry’s

“I definitely wanted to make sure people see the colorful design as they come into the gallery,” said Scott Mayberry, who is also the curator at the 420 Loft Gallery. “I wanted to bring the colors all the way around. There’s a lot of black in this exhibit as well.

“It’s not always normal, but there’s so much black involved in this one.”

The Loft Gallery has been Edson’s vision since 2012. There’s just a few First Friday Art Walks remaining before it closes.

“It’s been a helluva ride,” she said. “The 420 Loft had a great run, was tons of fun, and the work involved was love made visible. The taproom downstairs is hopping and their energy has ushered in a new era for the 420 building.”

Gallery One Visual Arts Center, 408 North Pearl St., has several things in the mix. The Annual Gift Show Lighten Up — Lamp Project is sure to shine a little light to the Art Walk. It also has photography on display with the Landscape Scale by Jesse Cunningham and Discovery Lab the Classroom Community Project.

On the music scene, Royal City favorites Slag Callahan and Ryan Stewart will be back at the Gard Vinters for the First Friday Art Walk on Friday.

Birdie Fenn Cent will entertain at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine, 319 N Pearl St. The taproom will feature the artwork of Doug McKee, who’s also known as Natyshred.

Local favorite Mel Peterson will showcase her talents at The Mule at 119 East Fourth Ave.

