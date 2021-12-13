Collision takes out bridge at Elk Meadows For the DAILY RECORD Dec 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A bridge in the Elk Meadows development near Cle Elum was taken out of commission in a truck collision Monday. Courtesy Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A bridge on a private road serving a residential community near Cle Elum was destroyed in a non-injury truck collision today, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.The bridge on McElroy Road serving the Elk Meadows development was damaged Monday in a non-injury one-vehicle accident involving a solid waste truck.Accordiing to the release, this bridge provides the only regular access to residences on McElroy Road, Morning Dove Lane, Night Hawk Lane, and Heron Drive in the Elk Meadows development near Cle Elum. The water supply line for this area was also attached to the bridge and was severed, cutting off water service to all the residences served by the bridge. The Sheriff’s Office and the Kittitas County Department of Public Works are working to restore road access as quickly as possible; but the erection of a temporary bridge is expected to take at least 48 hours.The Sheriff’s Office is also working to establish an alternative, back-country route for emergency supplies and services. The American Red Cross has been contacted to establish emergency shelter.Anyone with emergency needs is asked to call Kittcom. Call 911 for emergencies, or contact them at their non-emergency line, 509-925-8534. The Sheriff’s Office will update information as it becomes available on their Facebook page and through media releases. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bridge Highway Motor Vehicle Collision Mcelroy Lane Road Kittitas County Department Office Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica ElementaryDec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales tax Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter