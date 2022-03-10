The buzzword surrounding Columbia Hospitality’s leadership move at The Hotel Windrow is opportunity.
The Seattle-based managing group announced the appointment of Gemma Fortier as general manager. She is taking over the daily operations at the 59-room boutique hotel, while previous GM Matt Skaletsky steps into a new role as the area general manager within Columbia Hospitality.
“Matt (Skaletsky) is a really qualified guy and they wanted him to be a regional manager, and I respect that. Gemma’s great, she has a great attitude and a terrific personality. We’re absolutely thrilled to have her,” said Steve Townsend, Managing Partner of Hotel Windrow.
“She is a skilled leader and a talented, experienced hospitality professional. We are looking forward to the continued growth and awareness.”
Fortier served as director of operations at Hotel Windrow. Prior to that, she was the front-of-house manager at Swiftwater Cellars in Cle Elum; and served as the assistant general manager at San Fermo, where she led the front-of-house and back-of-house teams, managing service and sales.
“It is my greatest privilege to take on this new role in the historic and charming town of Ellensburg,” Fortier said. “The hospitality industry is ever-changing in our post-pandemic world. I’m looking forward to leading the Hotel Windrow team as we continue to navigate this journey together.”
The Hotel Windrow has seen its share of challenges since opening two months prior to the COVID-19 state enforcement of pandemic health restrictions. It is currently in its third year, but Townsend said it feels like year one.
“Our big focus right now is getting Basalt up and running,” Townsend said. “There’s been a lot of changes, but it is what it is. The hotel is doing just fine. We lost a lot of money on Basalt, but we’re going to regroup before summer.
“It’s been tough for Basalt, but we’ll be back.”
The Hotel Windrow, located in historic downtown Ellensburg, offers 59 guest rooms and 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the beautifully restored Elks Grand Ballroom.
It bridges the gap between rural hospitality and urban style, Hotel Windrow is managed and operated by Seattle-based Columbia Hospitality, Inc. For more information, visit www.hotelwindrow.com.