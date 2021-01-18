Hotel Windrow managing partner Steve Townsend said the plan all along was to open the high-end, downtown hotel, run it for a year before stepping aside to bring in a larger management company to run the day-to-day responsibilities.
The Hotel Windrow and Basalt became the first downtown hotel in 38 years when it opened in January of 2020. Seattle-based hospitality management and consulting company Columbia Hospitality Inc. announced its new management and operating agreement with Hotel Windrow.
“Columbia Hospitality Inc. is a really good fit for Hotel Windrow, because they manage several hotels that are very much like us,” Townsend said. “They operate independent, unique hotels around the state.
“It made sense to bring in a big management company with a much deeper range of resources. I handpicked this company to help us coming out of the pandemic to make Hotel Windrow and the Basalt everything it can be. We’re thrilled to have Columbia Hospitality leading our management and operations.”
The Hotel Windrow is situated on Main Street in the heart of downtown Ellensburg, less than a mile from Central Washington University. It offers year-round access to shops, art galleries, restaurants, bars, and Central Washington’s many outdoor activities. It also features the Basalt restaurant and craft cocktail bar, the Top of the Burg rooftop bar and pet-friendly guest rooms featuring artwork by Northwest artists and tech-friendly workstations.
“Hotel Windrow is a true gem of the Kittitas Valley and an exciting addition to our dynamic portfolio,” said Columbia Hospitality founder and CEO John Oppenheimer.
“Ellensburg is the best of both worlds, offering both small town warmth and urban sophistication, and we’re excited to collaborate with the Hotel Windrow team in welcoming guests to this unique blend of history and modern comfort. We look forward to ensuring that the hotel remains a local institution for years to come.”
The opening of the Hotel Windrow was delayed for a year after a series of constructional issues, including electrical problems that pushed opening back to 2020. It was open three months before Gov. Jay Inslee issued COVID-19 pandemic safety regulations.
Even with the pandemic issues, the Hotel Windrow has showed promise during the summer months when Ellensburg reached Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan and people were able to dine at the Basalt and travel to Central Washington. The hotel ran at full capacity several weekends before the safety restrictions were tightened again, Townsend said.
“I think we have a clear picture of the potential coming out of the coronavirus,” said Townsend, who will remain the face of the hotel during community functions and gatherings. “We’re not able to get the local business we had when the Basalt was open. But we expect that come back strong when we come out the other side, and that’s why it’s so important to have Columbia in place now.
“Beyond Columbia’s stellar track record of boutique hotel management, they have demonstrated commitment to preserving and showcasing the local flair of its destinations, making it a perfect fit for our property and community.”
The Hotel Windrow has 59 guest rooms and suites, it also offers a rooftop bar and 8,000 square feet of event space, including the restored Elks Grand Ballroom, complete with original 1923 design elements.