Since its inception, the Hotel Windrow, the first downtown hotel in the past 38 years, has been community oriented, blending Kittitas Valley history with a modern style to formulate 59-room boutique hotel on Main Street.
The Hotel Windrow is managed and operated by Seattle-based Columbia Hospitality, Inc., which has appointed Matt Skaletsky as general manager. Skaletsky has been on board for two months now and said, “Community is key in our vision for the future.”
The Hotel Windrow’s participation in the upcoming return of Jazz in the Valley festival after a year’s hiatus is a clear step in maintaining that vision. On Friday, the Mel Peterson Collection will play on the Top of the Burg, while Michael Powers plays in the lobby for the dinner crowd. Nick Mardon is in the rooftop setting on Saturday night.
“The Jazz in the Valley group came to us early on and we jumped on that opportunity right away. This is a good first step,” Skaletsky said. “To be a part of this longtime community festival is a chance to show life is getting back to normal.”
Skaletsky, who joined Columbia Hospitality in 2019, has more than 20 years of hospitality experience. He is currently developing several different ideas.
“We’re excited to have Matt, along with his talent for hospitality, leading the team at Hotel Windrow and Basalt,” managing partner Steve Townsend said. “His time in small towns across the country, along with his hospitality background, make him a wonderful addition to our community.
“We have a great team here in Ellensburg with a strong foundation. I’m confident Matt will make our team even better and provide memorable guest experiences that are already enhancing our downtown.”
The idea, Skaletsky said, is to make the Hotel Windrow the place to stay in Ellensburg with something for everyone.
“We want to drive people here,” he said. “I’ve had great conversations with the CWU athletic department. We might not be housing athletic teams that come to town to play, but we could be the place for their parents. We don’t want to overprice ourselves.
“We have the Basalt and the Top of the Burg. We just opened our Back 40 patio where we want to develop as the place for fun. We might put a couple of televisions out there for Seahawks games or live music. We’re working on several ideas.”
Most recently, Skaletsky was general manager at The FINCH, a Columbia Hospitality-managed boutique hotel in Walla Walla.
He began his career in the culinary mecca of Charleston, South Carolina, where he was ultimately named sous chef at the acclaimed Boathouse restaurant and the historic Carolina’s restaurant.
He then moved on to positions in hotels in the Caribbean, D.C., San Diego, Aspen and other locations, before landing at Maui’s Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas as the director of food and beverage at the 1,000-room resort.