It seems like a herculean task, but every acre counts when recovering the landscape from a massive burn.
After the Evans Canyon Fire devastated approximately 60,000 acres in the Wenas Wildlife Area last summer, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is spearheading a joint effort to reseed the terrain ravaged by the fire. A collaboration of volunteers on the ground has worked in tandem with aerial reseeding efforts that has resulted in approximately 1300 acres being treated to date.
CHOPPERS IN THE AIR, BOOTS ON THE GROUND
After the fire was extinguished, WDFW Wenas Wildlife Area Manager Cindi Confer Morris said the first step was to determine what funding was available for the reseeding effort and where it would come from.
“That took a little bit of time,” she said.
A significant part of the planning process involved determining what kind of seed to use. Confer Morris reached out to a seed company that specializes in native seed blends to determine what blends should be used. The blend was tweaked slightly for different areas in the wildlife area, as some exposures and terrain types within the area have unique growing characteristics. Confer Morris said the seed grower suggested the addition of sterile triticale wheat seed to help erosion control during the oncoming spring months.
“The idea is that it would come up a little faster in the spring and give some stability to the soil,” she said.
Another factor in the planning was developing a priority system for areas to be reseeded. Confer Morris said the Bureau of Land Management conducted a burn severity map of the area, which she said significantly aided the planning process. By understanding what areas burned the hottest, she said it was easier to determine which areas would have less viable seed left in the ground naturally after the burn.
“A lot of the draws burned pretty hot,” she said.
After determining which areas needed reseeding the most, Confer Morris contacted Central Valley Helicopters to develop a plan to treat those areas first with the money available. Aerial operations began around Thanksgiving, with the helicopters treating approximately 750 acres over a few days. A portion of the aerial coverage included the Umtanum Creek area, but with funds running short Confer Morris said approximately 90 acres remained after the treatment that needed attention.
“Deb (Essman) ended taking the lead on getting all of that seeded on the ground for us,” she said. “Her groups did about 80 acres.”
Along with the group effort on the ground near Umtanum Creek, Confer Morris said a retired WDFW employee ventured out toward Umtanum Falls to reseed that area. In total, she said volunteers have covered approximately 90 acres on the ground.
“That was huge,” she said. “They put down 3,600 pounds of seed for us, a pretty big task. That 90 acres that they did was not easy access. It was a lot of seed to move around to get done and was probably the largest part of the ground effort.”
With funds in short supply, Confer Morris said the ability of the volunteers on the ground to patch up areas not treated by the aerial effort made all the difference in the first push to reseed, especially with time being of the essence. She said it was important to get the seed down before the major snowfall arrived in the area to ensure the seed had adequate moisture to germinate in the spring.
“It was a fantastic response,” she said. “People really stepped up and we had lots of people offering to help. Thank God for Deb. She was able to coordinate those different groups and get those volunteers out there.”
To date, Confer Morris said the reseeding effort has cost approximately $370,000. As recovery is monitored, she said more reseeding will likely be needed over the next couple of years. She remains confident that further funding can be secured from a combination existing funding from the Bonneville Power Administration and supplemental funding requests through the Washington state Legislature.
“I do expect that we probably will be able to get some more funding from the Legislature to help with restoration work,” she said.
Along with native grasses, Confer Morris said she hopes the department can acquire additional stocks of sagebrush seed so they can help reestablish that population in the coming year. Due to the size of the seed, she said that effort is generally done via helicopter. Another challenge with sagebrush seed is the availability, which Confer Morris said was scarce this fall.
“What was available was in high demand because of all the wildfires in the region,” she said.
Confer Morris said the department will also monitor bitterbrush growth over the next year. If recovery rates are low, she said the plan is to plant more in the form of seedling plugs. She said the department will also conduct weed control in order to help the native species survive without being outcompeted.
As spring approaches, Confer Morris said the department will continue to monitor erosion in the wildlife area, a common problem when dealing with scorched earth. She said the hope is that there won’t be a rapid snowmelt in the area, which would exacerbate the potential of erosion before the native grasses can reestablish themselves.
“I’m hoping we don’t have a big gullywasher,” she said.