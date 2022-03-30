Thanks to the countless hours of volunteer work, members of the recovery community have a safe space to thrive in downtown Ellensburg.
Since opening its space on West Third Avenue in Ellensburg in November 2021, Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization has bloomed into providing a plethora of events for residents, including wellness classes including yoga and reiki, vocational support services, youth nights, and cultural experiences including dancing and painting. The diverse schedule found at the center each month would not be possible without the combined volunteer efforts of community residents.
One of those volunteers is KCRCO board member Pamela Tuggle Miles. Tuggle Miles works as community health liaison at Community Health of Central Washington, which involves spending time in the community providing education and connections to resources in conjunction with the Kittitas County Health Network.
“Many people aren’t familiar that we have places here in Kittitas County that can provide them with help if they’re interested in things like medically assisted treatment,” she said. “If they need assessment to decide whether they need intensive outpatient or inpatient treatment, or if they need assessments to decide what kind of treatment they need.”
As she became more engrossed in her career, Tuggle Miles said she felt like she needed to have a broader depth of knowledge in understanding opioid and other substance abuse disorders, so she reached out to KCRCO founder David Douglas to see if there were any opportunities for being a part of their organization.
“I first had in mind some of the work he was doing with the Ellensburg Police Department,” she said. “I just thought that maybe being there in a boots on the ground sense, hearing and seeing what people were experiencing would be a good chance for me to learn more about where people were at when they are in active use and how they have to navigate how to get through some of our systems.”
Douglas suggested Tuggle Miles become part of the board at KCRCO, and after attending a few meetings, she said it felt like a good match.
“The board is made up of people in the community, but also people that have lived experience,” she said. “This was last spring, and we didn’t have a physical location. It was still in its infancy of planning how would move forward as being an entity in the county.”
EXPERIENCE THROUGH INVOLVEMENT
When she first became involved with KCRCO, Tuggle Miles said she was still in the early stages of learning about how recovery communities function. As the organization began to take shape, she learned about how the primary goal was to create a safe space where individuals navigating the recovery process can help gain traction in their journey toward a healthier and happier life.
“Either they’re new to recovery or they’ve been in recovery for some time, and it’s just a way to connect people to resources and provide a supportive environment,” she said. “Hopefully, we will eventually be able to bring in some of these resources that help people navigate the complications within the system, such as housing, food, and jobs. Trying to expunge your record if you have a felony, working with law enforcement and attorneys that might be willing to come in and give their time.”
All of the activities that are hosted in the organization’s space are free to all who want to participate, and the building also is available to rent for various community events. Over the past year, Tuggle Miles said the ability to create a physical space and presence in the community was a huge accomplishment for the organization. After the space was secured, she said another major accomplishment was the receipt of a grant for $150,000 that has helped the organization significantly beef up its programming.
“We’ve been able to remodel some of the inside, buying some furniture, a computer, and creating a kitchen space,” she said. “We’re building that infrastructure so that when we are at a point that we can open our doors full-time to the community that we have places for people to sit down and receive peer support.”
Through the grant funding, Tuggle Miles said the organization has been able to create a few paid positions in order to meet the goal of functioning on a fulltime basis.
“We would not be able to do that without the grant funding,” she said. “It propelled us forward.”
As the organization enters its second year of existence, Tuggle Miles she looks forward to the impact that the space can have on the community as a whole, saying a major goal of the organization is reducing the stigmas and bias surrounding addiction.
“People tend to look at addiction in that it’s a choice and that it’s not a medical condition,” she said. “We don’t look at people with diabetes and hypertension that way. It’s a medical condition, but for some reason our society has not embraced the fact that an addiction is also a medical condition. We have medication to treat it successfully, and with community resources they become active, engaged, and contributing people in our society.”
As people in the community understand the function of the organization, Tuggle Miles said she is confident that the resource can continue to grow and blossom into a beacon of wellness for those in need.
“Recovery is such an important topic, and want to see people understand it, embrace it, and support the people in our community that are really struggling,” she said. “It’s been a really great partnership, and I’m super happy to be a part of it.”