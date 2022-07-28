Guadalupe V. Huitron-Lilly

The APOYO food bank served the Kittitas County community for nearly three decades, so long that the new APOYO president remembers how the organization provided valuable aid to her family over 15 years ago.

“To be able to give back to the community by being involved in an important organization is important to me because it allows me to be able to give back to everything I was able to receive as a child, the support that my family received,” said APOYO President Guadalupe Huitrón-Lilly.

