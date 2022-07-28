...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The APOYO food bank served the Kittitas County community for nearly three decades, so long that the new APOYO president remembers how the organization provided valuable aid to her family over 15 years ago.
“To be able to give back to the community by being involved in an important organization is important to me because it allows me to be able to give back to everything I was able to receive as a child, the support that my family received,” said APOYO President Guadalupe Huitrón-Lilly.
The community, through APOYO, helped Huitrón-Lilly and her family, now she is returning the favor by improving the community through the same organization.
APOYO stands for Allied People Offering Year-Round Outreach, it also means “support” in Spanish — this is because the organization focuses on the Latinx community, although it is happy to help anyone who needs it.
“We were founded with the vision of helping Latinx immigrants, the new Latinx community that was coming into Kittitas County in the mid-’90s. “That was also around the time that my family moved in,” Huitrón-Lilly said. “We were founded on that principle, and we still serve a large majority of Latinx community members, but we are expanding to serve other communities, other individuals. I think it is important for us to be welcoming to all, but also stay true to our founders and the vision that they had for the organization.”
Huitrón-Lilly said she wants people to understand APOYO is more than a food pantry. The organization partners with other organizations to provide services and resources people need to survive — food, clothing, healthcare and shelter.
Huitrón-Lilly became president of the organization at the end of February after founder Philip Garrison stepped down. Huitrón-Lilly was vice-president at the time, so she took over the job.
She first met Garrison when he was a professor at Central Washington University and she was a student. He was the lead professor during a study abroad trip to Mexico in 2004. Huitrón-Lilly earned her undergraduate degree in community health from CWU and finished her graduate studies at the University of North Carolina.
She worked in Belize for over 10 years before returning to Central Washington in 2015. She worked to support the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park over the next five years. She became an APOYO board member when that fight ended in 2021.
As president of APOYO, Huitrón-Lilly’s focus is finding a new location for the organization — they have been having trouble finding a permanent home.
“My vision is just to help the organization be able to move to a new space that really meets our needs and helps us to be around for the next 20 to 30 years,” Huitrón-Lilly said. “It would be disappointing to not see APOYO here because we have such a unique position in the community.”