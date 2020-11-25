The day has always been a day of family gathering, both in town and out-of-town.
Grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles, brothers, sisters, and cousins rekindle the connection of Thanksgiving for at least one day of caring and sharing in a world as it once was. The smells of turkey waffling through the house, mashed potatoes, candied yams and other specialties of family recipes that come out during the holidays.
Thanksgiving has always been a time of gathering, caring a little more about the other guy than yourself, making sure people are fed, have a warm place to go — until now.
November isn’t even over, and the U.S. has already seen more new COVID-19 cases than any other month of this entire pandemic, according to reports. More than 3 million new cases were reported between November 1 and 22, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, about a quarter of all US cases since the beginning of this pandemic.
On Friday the U.S. recorded 195,500 new cases, a global and U.S. record, according to Johns Hopkins data. On Saturday the country passed 12 million cases, the largest total in the world, confirming reports of 250,000 total deaths, a number that will likely increase as one projection suggests another 200,00 people will die by March.
Events have been canceled. The CDC is asking people not to travel during the holiday season. Between the pandemic, racial and political tensions, the world has been turned upside down.
But what truly makes this community great is its ability to reconcile differences, reach out to other families and make a difference in someone else’s life. Maybe it’s time to remember the true meaning of Thanksgiving and the Facebook adage, “If you’re not thankful for what you have, why should God give you more?”
Thankful, like the smile on Rose Seth’s face when she and her daughter Sharon Seth Ellison visit and the two converse in sign language through the window. They learned sign language to communicate with Rose’s husband’s parents, who are both deaf and mute. The eye contact and hand communication Rose and Sharon shared so long ago is a way the two long-time Ellensburg women are carrying on today.
Rose turned 100 this summer in the midst of the pandemic. She lives at Prestige Rehabilitation and Caring Center. Sharon sends her nice cards and comes by for regular visits. The thing is, they share the latest gossip and keep in touch through the window by using the sign language they both learned way back when.
There has been some people leave us recently, but we can be thankful for the time they spent in the Kittitas Valley and the lives they touched.
Longtime stock contractor Frank Beard passed away at the age of 92. Beard participated in the Ellensburg Rodeo for over seven decades, first as a contestant and then as a stock contractor. Frank’s wife, Charlot, passed in August, so it didn’t take long for him to join her, but if a man’s wealth is measured by good friends, good horses, a good name and a loving family, the Northwest rodeo legend left this world a rich man.
Grace Episcopal Church of Ellensburg Rev. Andrea Bowman became the first Kittitas County resident to die from complications related to the virus that causes COVID-19. She died on Palm Sunday at the University of Washington ICU unit in Seattle.
She contracted COVID-19 on the West Side and passed in Seattle, but she was one of us. Rev. Bowman was ordained as a Deacon in August, 2000 at Grace Church and was ordained as a priest in 2001. She served as Vicar for the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Roslyn for eight years before retiring in 2011.
When Grace Episcopal Church in Ellensburg began its search for a new vicar, she was asked to serve on an interim basis and had been serving in that capacity since 2017. She touched a great many lives in the Kittitas Valley.
Kittitas elder Allen Aronica continues to talk and spread the proud heritage of his people. Aronica said one of the largest indigenous settlements in the Kittitas Valley before the arrival of white settlers was a village called Klála, which inhabited around 500 people a mile above present-day Thorp.
His mother was raised near Cashmere as a Wenatchee. Ida Joseph (1888-1992), Sienwat’s granddaughter, returned to her ancestral home at age 17 to marry John “Johnny” Sohappy Nason (1895-1937). In the early 1900s, they settled on land allotted by the federal government to Johnny’s grandfather, Charlie, near the mouth of the Naneum Canyon, where the family ranch stands today.
Local gospel singer Melany Richardson-Peterson recently lost her father, who passed away in Charleston S.C. We can only hope she remembers the good times and the influence of a great man.
Melany was scheduled to sing “Climb Every Mountain,” at the Valley Musical Theatre, but had to make the journey back to South Carolina for the funeral. Though the pain remains, we can only hope she clings to the song words and her Facebook message shouting out her true beliefs — Just a humble lady. Giving God the glory.
There are many, many more stories to be told, but it is time we finish this year of the COVID-19 with a better understanding of human compassion and holding onto the concept, “IF you aren’t thankful for what you have, why should God give you more.”