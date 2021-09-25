Commissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public vote By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Sep 25, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A proposed increase in the excise tax on home sales will have to be approved by a vote of the people in order to move forward into law.The excise tax, known as REET 2, would increase the current excise tax from one quarter of 1% to one half on the sale of real estate in unincorporated Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners voted 2-1 to put the issue on the 2022 general election ballot after hearing over 60 minutes of public comment at a meeting Tuesday.A GROWING DEFICIT Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook explained that while the county was originally an ‘opt in’ county under the state’s Growth Management Act, the law recognizes that counties who see significant growth of over 20% in a 10-year period are then obligated to plan under the GMA.“The law in recognition of growth impact under mandatory planning counties allows for those mandatory planning counties to enact Real Estate Excise Tax 2 by a commission vote,” he said.For the first time last year, Cook said every department of the board produced capital facility plans, a requirement he said is part of the GMA. When approved by the BOCC, he said those plans can then be approved for funding under REET 2.“REET 2 is very specific,” he said. “It targets capital facility planning, hence that’s why staff was so adamant about getting all of these plans to the board in a similar fashion every year now as we go in to budget. The departments of the board update those capital facility plans, and then you see those capital facility plans as you go into the budget process.”Cook said two decades of 20% growth within the county has placed a strain on county infrastructure. For over 12 years, he said previous boards have chosen not to take the allowable 1% tax increase, particularly in the road fund.“The road fund is experiencing significant issues pertaining to a widening gap between our maintenance obligations and our revenue sources,” he said.In 2018, Cook said his department produced a 20-year capital facility plan, as well as a financing plan for the first time in the history of the department.“What I mean by that is that we looked at every allowable funding mechanism in state law and transportation,” he said. In doing so, he said the department analyzed every possible mix of funding available to maintain what he referred to as a preservation level of maintenance, with the alternative being to reduce maintenance levels for existing infrastructure.“The only way we can do that is divest from assets,” he said. “I have that conversation only as a precursor for the board to understand that when we’re talking about REET 2 today for capital facility planning today, there is absolutely no way that REET 2 is going to fund the totality of backlogs just for public works.”While Cook said REET 2 would help in beginning to address the funding deficit for capital maintenance projects within the county, it will not solve the issue entirely.MOVING FORWARDIn choosing to vote against the motion to put REET 2 on the ballot instead of moving forward to enact it at the meeting, Commissioner Cory Wright said county residents have come together in the past to enact public works projects, and that both REET 1 and REET 2 are extremely specific in what the funds can be used for, saying he does not support the use of the funds for homelessness or affordable housing, pointing out that there are already dedicated funding streams to address those issues.“That is not a broad where do we stick it,” he said. “The law is extremely prescriptive, and it has to be identified in the capital facilities plan. This board actually picked up that capital facilities plan after many years of not having one. We have focused on the need here and we recognize that there is $7 million necessary over the next five years just to keep our facilities in their current dilapidated state. That’s not to improve them, just to keep the doors open and the roofs not falling down. We continue to have these struggles, and until we get serious about how we fund this into the future, this downward spiral will not stop.”In voting to put the issue on the 2022 general ballot, Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said county residents will have to make some tough decisions looking into the future at how they choose to fund the infrastructure they use regularly.“The road network is another area where the county as a whole need to have some serious conversations,” she said. “As of 2018, it was identified that our 20-year road plan has a deficit of $91 million. If we don’t do something, we’re going to go back to gravel roads, we’re going to have tons of potholes, and we’re going to see our infrastructure continue to deteriorate.”Also voting to put the issue to a public vote, Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said it has been a breath of fresh air to see so many community members engaged in the issue.“I know people have feel disconnected during the pandemic, so hopefully people that have reached out feel more connected to leadership,” he said. “The tension this public hearing has received makes me even prouder to live here, regardless of your points of view.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 