A set of local guidelines hasn’t been updated since the Clinton era, and county officials are encouraging residents to lend their voice with input on a revised plan that they are working on this summer.
Kittitas County Community Development Services is currently in the draft review phase of their Critical Areas Ordinance, which outlines standards that impact landowners who have parcels that include critical areas such as wetlands and streams.
Kittitas County planning official Jeremy Johnston said the ordinance was last updated in 1994. Under the state’s Growth Management Act, he said counties that are part of the act are required to update the ordinance every eight years.
“Kittitas County has been out of compliance with that for some time,” he said.
Johnston said the county began working on an update to the ordinance in 2014, establishing a citizen advisory committee that met frequently during that year, as well as hiring a consulting firm to assist in preparing the draft. The draft was brought before the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners in 2018, and Johnston said it was sent back to staff with issues found in the draft by the board.
“We at that point actually hired another consulting firm to assist in addressing those issues the commissioners had brought up,” he said. “That has been our task over the last three years, where we have been putting it together. We’re finally at the stage where we have a draft document.”
Johnston said Kittitas County is not the only one in the state that has lagged behind on compliance with the act, saying that the amount of work involved to prepare a draft of updates can often go beyond the scope of county employees, which is why Kittitas County has employed consulting firms to help prepare it.
“A lot of the smaller counties in terms of population like ours tend to have a hard time keeping up with the Growth Management Act requirements,” he said. “It requires keeping up with the Critical Areas Ordinance every eight years. It requires comprehensive plan updates. It requires Shoreline Master Program updates. There’s a whole lot associated with it. It’s pretty common especially among jurisdictions that don’t have a massive planning team for them to fall behind on some of these requirements, because it’s a substantial undertaking.”
HOW IT AFFECTS HOMEOWNERS
“The Critical Areas Ordinance deals with all critical areas within the county that are not related to the Voluntary Stewardship Program, which is specific to agricultural activities,” Johnston said. “Any streams, wetlands, and geographically hazardous areas like steep slopes and a few other items are addressed in this ordinance. It basically establishes regulations associated with those types of things.”
For property owners that have features such as the ones Johnston described, the new ordinance could very well have an impact on their future development plans. One major change in the new draft is the separation of Kittitas County into two distinct ecological zones. In the 1994 document, Johnston said the county was treated as one singular entity. The current draft outlines the Cascade ecoregion and the Columbia Plateau ecoregion, which he said have different standards based on their unique features.
“There are significant ecological differences between the northern part of the county and the southern part,” he said.
Under the revised plan, what were formerly known as buffers and setbacks along streams and wetlands have been renamed riparian management zones, which Johnston said expands protections to the critical areas to maintain their ecological value.
“Generally speaking, most of the riparian management zones look a little bit larger than our current standards in terms of their size,” he said. “That could impact a property owner’s ability to build within a certain distance of that stream or wetland. The numbers are changing, and in most cases going up a bit, so that’s something we want the public to be aware of and have a chance to comment on.”
In August, Johnston said the Planning Commission will provide a recommendation on the draft to the commissioners, who will eventually either vote on the draft or send it back to staff with recommendations.
“A lot of changes can take place between now and then,” he said. “We want as much public involvement as possible. This document looks very different than the one from 1994, and we want to make sure people aren’t caught off guard if and when this gets adopted. They can get involved, review the document, see how it will impact them, and show up at the hearings to provide their comments and concerns regarding it.”
The next Planning Commission meeting to discuss the plan will be held at 6 p.m., Aug. 10.