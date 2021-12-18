Community efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a success By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Dec 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Packaged presents await distribution at the annual Community Christmas event. The event served 276 families this year. Karl Holappa daily record Members of Kittitas County Search and Rescue pose while volunteering time to help distribute presents for the annual Community Christmas event. Contributed A sign for the annual Community Christmas event stands in front of the First Lutheran Church in Ellensburg. The event served 276 families this year. Karl Holappa daily record Members of Kittitas County Search and Rescue work to deliver presents at the First Lutheran Church in Ellensburg Friday. Karl Holappa daily record Unwrapped presents await organization at the annual Community Christmas event. The gymnasium at the First Lutheran Church is currently a beehive of activity, with countless volunteers working to play Santa for community families in need.The annual Community Christmas Basket event is in full force, with presents on their way to families around the county. FISH Community Food Bank is administering the event, in partnership with multiple organizations and volunteer groups.“This year’s Community Christmas was made possible by the generosity of this community,” FISH Executive Assistant Ginny Ann Blackson said of the effort. “It warms my heart how I’ve seen so many people, businesses, and groups step up and make this a happy holiday for a lot of families.” Blackson said this year’s effort totaled 276 families who will be receiving presents through the program. Of those 276 families, she said there are over 800 individual residents who will benefit from the goodwill of the community they live in.“When we had more families, we received more adopters,” she said. “We put a call out, and the community arose to the occasion. We now have all of those families served, and all of them are going to have a wonderfully happy Christmas.”Blackson said she expected the numbers for this year’s event to be higher than previous years due to the uptick in pantry use seen by the food bank throughout the pandemic.“These past two years have been especially hard on families,” she said. “We’ve seen a pretty dramatic increase in the families that are using our food services, as well as our meals and wheels and congregate dining programs. We’ve seen increases in all of those programs.”A COMMUNITY EFFORTBlackson said the yearly effort would not be possible without a combination of generosity of community members who purchase gifts for the families in the program, as well as local organizations that help with toy drives and volunteer time with organizing and distributing the presents. 2021 is the first year the event has been held at First Lutheran, which Blackson said made a huge difference in the amount of space the event could utilize for the organization process.“Had we not had these partners, this would not be able to happen,” she said.Along with First Lutheran donating their space and volunteer time, Kittitas County Search and Rescue donated volunteer time Friday to distribute presents, while local Rotary clubs have been pitching in with volunteer time as well as supplying gifts for some of the largest families. Local Windermere offices in both Upper and Lower County also donated presents to the drive. “Even though FISH coordinated this event and did all these logistics, it would not have happened without all these other people,” Blackson said.The presents span the spectrum of interests, ranging from Barbie dolls for girls to Minecraft toys for boys. Multiple bicycles were donated to the cause, as well as one unique gift Blackson said a local child requested.“We had a young boy whose wish list was a twin mattress,” she said. “Those adopters bought him the twin mattress and a set of superhero sheets. That warmed my heart.”HAPPY TO HELPFirst Lutheran Church Youth and Family Director JulieAnna Boss has spent prior years volunteering with FISH on the Community Christmas effort, and she said she was thrilled to help them move into a bigger space at her church this year.“We just needed more space last year than what we had available,” she said of last year’s effort. “One of the goals at our church is to help improve the community. The use of our gym just fit in line with those goals, so I volunteered last year when I saw how much space the program needed.”The gym has been dedicated to the cause over the last week and will stay that way until all the presents have been distributed. Boss said the gym is used throughout the year for various community events, including practice for the Special Olympic basketball team and scouting events. Watching the logistic efforts for the Christmas Basket program unfold within the gym, she said the added space has made all the difference this year."Because we have space, more people can get involved," she said. "We can give more to the community because there's more space to spread out."Boss said she feels like the process of setting acts of goodwill into motion prompts the community to continue to become more engaged, creating a positive spiral of support for each other. She said the church looks forward to helping the Christmas Basket program in future years."It's not about making our church successful, it's about making our community successful," she said. "If anybody in the community is hurting, we are going to suffer as a congregation as well. If there is anything we can do to help our community, we're going to do it." 