The community voiced its distaste once again for the Ellensburg School District’s decision to remove the certified librarian positions from all schools in the district. These opinions were voiced through social media, letters to the editor, and recently during public comment of the school board meeting March. 31. However, the community fears these concerns are falling on deaf ears.
Community member Mary Gordon created an email listing group of concerned community members to “rattle some cages” by letting the district know what the community thinks of the decision. There are currently 65 people on Gordon’s mailing list. Many people in this group have emailed members of the school board of directors directly, as well as Superintendent Jinger Haberer, but say they have only received “canned responses,” and copy pasted emails.
“I feel like it is a shell game, there is a lot going on that is being misrepresented and manipulated,” said Joseph Kingston, district parent. “I don’t feel like it is being communicated with the community at all. It is not transparent.”
The decision to remove the secondary-level librarian positions was made Feb. 25 without the district consulting the community beforehand. The decision to remove the elementary positions was made March. 9, hours before the first board meeting of the month.
The district is in a budget crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in student enrollment, leading to the need to make budget cuts. However, the library positions were cut before the district knew the extent of the budget crisis. This is because the cuts were made just days before the Legislature voted on funding bills for districts across the state.
The timing of these decisions has confused members of the community. It comes just weeks after the community passed a levy to fund the district, but before the state Legislature passed bills that helped fund the district. ESD has not publicly discussed the effect these bills have had on the district. While the community has passed the levy, the new rate approved by voters does not start until next year.
This lack of communication and confusing timing has led Gordon to speculate the decision to remove the librarian position was not purely financial, and that the district may have future plans for the library it has yet to disclose.
Many other members of the community believe the levy would not have passed if they knew the librarian positions would be cut just a few weeks later, which is why the district was not transparent beforehand.
Although the certified librarian positions have been cut, the librarians themselves will remain with the district with their current salary, they will simply be moved to new positions at the start of the 2022-23 school year. Classified, non-certified staff will take over the librarian positions. Classified staff will not be as qualified for the positions as certified, and the district could see a significant drop in library-based education.
According to a Washington Library Media Association Study conducted by Elizabeth Coker in 2015, “The presence of a certified school librarian was also a predictor of higher elementary and middle school math scores. The study ranked school library programs based on certified staffing, library accessibility, resources, and technology and found that ‘the one key factor distinguishing high-performing high-poverty schools from low-performing high-poverty schools is a quality library program,”
Community members spoke during the meeting about how removing the librarian positions would hurt the district. Librarians are more than just people who check-out books to students, they are experts in research and education.
The community has been trying to communicate with the district in many ways, but have gotten little information in return.
“Superintendent Haberer, you are not listening. Ellensburg school board, you are not listening. … As a leader, you must recognize that people tend to support what they create,” said former ESD teacher Joy Lessard at the board meeting. “Ask teachers, students and community members for their input.”