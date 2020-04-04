People who are concerned about where to go for health care during the state’s stay-at-home order, especially if they or their family members lack health insurance have a new option to turn to.
Community Health of Central Washington opened its car clinic Monday at their Mountain View Avenue campus. The clinic is available to current medical and dental patients at CHCW, as well as people who do not have an established primary care provider. CHCW Clinical Site Director Dr. Micahlyn Powers said they are currently advising established patients at Kittitas Valley Healthcare to utilize their COVID-19 clinic. For those who haven’t previously visited CHCW but also don’t have an established primary care provider, Powers said they are able to get them registered by phone when they visit the car clinic.
Services included at the clinic include taking vital signs, testing for influenza, strep throat and COVID-19. Children and pregnant women are also being seen, and while vaccines can be given curbside, well child checkups and prenatal care are being conducted via telehealth or in person within the medical office. Powers said the car clinic gives CHCW the opportunity to enforce safety precautions within their medical office, while providing a comprehensive health screening tool that goes beyond COVID-19 testing in an outdoor setting.
“We’re really open to any of our CHCW patients who have concerns about upper respiratory symptoms,” she said. “Whether it’s sort throat, stuffy or runny nose, cough. We just wanted to call it something not scary.”
Powers said the COVID-19 testing is being conducted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Washington State Department of Health guidelines.
“We are very much trying to mirror what Dr. Larson and the Kittitas County Public Health Department is counseling us about,” she said.
Powers explained that COVID-19 testing criteria is being broken up into priority groups as determined by the CDC. The priority one group includes healthcare workers, while priority two includes first responders, people who work in essential and high-risk locations such as nursing home staff, grocery store workers and daycare workers. She said they are also testing a limited number of priority three patients, which include people who are at high risk for complications related to the virus due to underlying health conditions such as immunosuppression, diabetes, transplant recipients and kidney failure patients.
GETTING ESTABLISHED
When the stay-at-home order went into effect, Powers said CHCW noticed a dramatic drop in office visits.
“We knew there were patients out there that were concerned,” she said. “We weren’t reaching them, and they were following the order to stay at home which we were really thrilled about. We also knew that there were probably unmet needs.”
Although Powers acknowledged that KVH was doing a fantastic job in leading the way with their clinic, she said CHCW was sending many of their patients to that location because they were trying to keep our clinic and staff as clean and safe as possible.
“After a few weeks, we decided we needed to form a plan to take care of our own patients and start to unburden KVH,” she said. “Because we know if the surge of cases happens in our county, we’re going to need all hands on deck for testing, counseling patients and determining who needs hospitalization.”
Since the clinic began on Monday, Powers said it has seen relatively small numbers of people, but expects traffic to increase as knowledge of the clinic spreads through the community. She said the current hours of the clinic can be adjusted if needed, and that the clinic is set to be open until April 24, but that date will be reassessed as it comes closer depending on circumstances within the county.
“As demand grows, we will definitely consider what the community needs and change if needed,” she said.
Powers said being able to provide more accessible options is crucial to CHCW’s mission to provide healthcare services for some of Kittitas County’s most vulnerable residents, as community health clinics often constitute the safety net in the communities they serve.
“The car clinic absolutely fulfills our mission to serve that population,” she said. “Many people in the community choose to get their care at CHCW because they value what we do and our mission. All of our providers are here for that reason. They just love to serve.”