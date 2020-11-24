Editor’s note: This article is number two of three that are covering Thursday’s virtual town hall forum due to the length of the event.
Community leaders addressed Kittitas County’s pandemic response plan in a virtual town hall format last Thursday, outlining their strategies and answering questions from citizens during the event. Representatives from local government, public health, civic and educational organizations within the county were in attendance for the event.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO Julie Peterson said the hospital traditionally operates as a critical access facility with a 25-bed capacity, but that they applied at the state level early in the pandemic to expand their surge capacity to 61 beds. During this time, she said the facilities team worked with county officials to secure the necessary equipment, as well as preparing an area in the hospital that could contain the virus efficiently. She said these logistics were crucial, as the hospital needed to continue to treat patients who did not have the disease.
“We also spent a lot of time in early spring working with our staff to cross-train them to different areas of the hospital,” she said. “We worked with our primary care physicians, so they’d be able to help support our hospital medicine program.”
Peterson pointed out that the hospital’s COVID clinic has remained open continuously since March 7, with only one day of closure since then. She said KVH has provided approximately 11,000 COVID tests, and said they’ve seen those volumes skyrocket recently.
“Just this summer, we were maybe seeing 40, 45 people a day,” she said. “In October and November, we saw that go to 50 and 60. Just this week, we’re seeing 120 to 130 people a day in the clinic.”
Due to the increased number of tests administered, Peterson said the clinic is beginning to experience longer turnaround times for test results. At the time of the meeting, she said the hospital had approximately 400 pending tests awaiting results back.
“We were very reliably turning tests around in 24 to 48 hours, and it’s probably looking at more like 72 hours now,” she said.
Peterson said the fall season is typically a busy time at hospitals in general, and she said although the county maintains optimism about the pandemic’s impact going into winter, hospital employees are anxious for what December may bring.
“We’ve done a lot to prepare, but we’re also members of this community and an employer in this community,” she said. “We are seeing the same kind of spread, and we’re seeing our employees who are having community contacts and are having to quarantine for 14 days or a period of time. Just like any other employer in the community, we’re struggling with staffing.”
Due to concerns about staff impact from the virus, Peterson said KVH has asked their employees to refrain from travel and to maintain close circles of social contacts, especially as the holidays approach.
“We are really anxious about what volumes are like and what they will do in the next few weeks,” she said.
Peterson said hospitals within the state excel in collaborating with each other when it comes to the care of their patients, and that plans have been in place during the pandemic should surge capacity be exceeded within the KVH system. To date, however, she said the hospital has been able to handle local cases within its system.
“We’re feeling strong and we’re feeling prepared, but at the same time a little anxious,” she said. “We’re really relying on our community to do the right thing during the Thanksgiving holiday so that we’ll be able to help the community in December.”