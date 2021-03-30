A local environmental nonprofit has received an outpouring of support after a brazen theft left it without equipment crucial to the operation of its educational programs.
Since word of the theft got out to the public, people have helped replace items through cash donations, as well as purchasing items off an Amazon wish list created by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network to help rebuild missing from the theft.
Sometime during the first weekend of February, a storage shed containing outdoor equipment belonging to the Kittitas Environmental Education Network was broken into at Helen McCabe State Park, resulting in a loss of approximately $9,300. KEEN uses the equipment to aid in their environmental camps and classes held at the park throughout the year.
Upon opening the door to the storage shed, KEEN Environmental Education Director Carlyn Saunders said staff members discovered the inside of the shed was in disarray.
“Everything was literally trashed,” she said. “There was stuff everywhere. Looking around, we noticed that the two lofts on top of the shed were completely empty and a lot of the larger bins were gone.”
Thieves stole a random selection of items, including higher-priced equipment such as GPS devices, an inflatable boats and dock, and $2,500 worth of children’s waders. They also stole items of nominal value as well, including books and literature as well as string and a first aid kit.
KEEN Director Jill Scheffer said the group has received no word from law enforcement about any suspects being captured or items being recovered. In working to prevent another theft, she said the group has installed game cameras and signage around the camp area and is looking into purchasing a shipping container to store items more securely.
Scheffer said the rally of support has totaled approximately $3,000 in cash donations and approximately $300 in Amazon wish list items. She said the response from the community came from a combination of longtime supporters and total strangers after sending out information about the theft through social media and the group’s contact list.
“It was very heartening,” she said. “I didn’t recognize everybody’s name that sent donations in.”
Scheffer said the only hitch about the recovery process was not being able to know who purchased items for the group off the Amazon wish list. She said some gifts came with a card, but some didn’t.
“That was frustrating, because I always want to say thank you to everybody,” she said.
While the group was working to rebuild the lost items, Scheffer said some people immediately sprang into action to help the group get back on their feet. Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group donated a stove and firepit to help students keep warm in the middle of winter after finding out those items were among those stolen.
“Those things came in right away, which was wonderful. When they stole those items, it was February,” she said. “It was freezing out there.”
Many of the items stolen were ones commonly used during the summer, and Scheffer said she has prioritized the replacement of those items so that the traditional camp schedule can resume as planned. As they work on planning the year ahead, she said things would be much different for the group if it wasn’t for the timely response and generosity of the community.
“I see it over and over again in Ellensburg when somebody goes through something hard or challenging,” she said. “The community comes together, and that is irreplaceable. Not every place is like that, so we’re lucky we have such a supportive community.”