Community remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to change By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Drug abuse and overdosing deaths are a problem in the country, and in the local community. Members of this community came together Tuesday in front of United Methodist Church for International Overdose Awareness Day. The most common subject talked about during this event was how negatively and poorly society sees and treats people who are addicted to substance abuse.“This has been a diagnosable condition since the ‘50s, even with all the research we have in front of us today, great research, quality research that says ‘this is a health condition,’ we moralize it, we judge it we whisper about it. We don’t talk about it,” said David Douglas, who spoke at the event on his struggles with substance abuse. “This is the one health condition that has more stigma attached to it than any other health condition out there.”When the mic opened up to the floor, and anyone in attendance could tell their story, the first person to do so was Henry Johnston, of Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory. He talked about how he was tired of having children as his clients, and that he doesn’t want to deal with any more grieving parents.In the last year, four people in Ellensburg have died from a drug overdose, two of them under 18. “Speaking from the heart, all I can say is I’m tired. I have cared for more kids this summer than I think I ever have in my career. We have got to do something and I don’t have the answers but if I have one more grieving mother, one more grieving father, I don’t think I can handle it.” He said. “We have tools and resources, we have Narcan, but Narcan is a band-aid. Narcan works until it doesn’t and when it doesn’t you end up at my place next door.”Narcan is a brand of naloxone, usually a nasal spray which can be used to treat people overdosing. Event organizer and community liaison at Community Health of Central Washington, Pam Tuggle Miles, described Narcan as reversing the affect of an overdose. Narcan was being given for free at the event and Tuggle Miles said it’s available at any pharmacy.Another speaker during the open mic was Kena Jennings. She lost her daughter to a drug overdose over two years ago, and suffered from substance addiction herself. She said when the police came to tell her that her daughter was dead, she knew it was from an overdose.“It is a problem all over the nation, all over the world. I’m tired, myself being in programs listening to other parents be right where I’m at.” Jennings said. “God gave me the blessing of giving my daughter her first heart beat. When she died she took one of mine. But I am still going to go on because this stigma is horrific. People don’t understand … they think it’s everybody else’s fault, but the bottom line is these programs teach all of us including me how we stay clean and sober today.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pam Tuggle Miles Narcan Health Medicine Physiology Condition Community Overdose Research Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Regional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsLetter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching students Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter