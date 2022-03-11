The people of Ellensburg spoke their minds to the school board as a result of the decision to remove certified librarians from secondary-level schools. On Feb. 25, the district told the Morgan Middle and Ellensburg High School librarians their positions would be shut down, and replaced with classified staff.
The decision didn’t go over well with the public, with many people taking to social media to voice their complaints, and while there was some misinformation online, many people understood the experienced and certified librarians would be removed. At the public board of directors meeting Wednesday, over 20 parents, students, teachers, district administrators and members of the public took to the podium so they could explain to the board why having good librarians is so important, and why this was a terrible decision.
“When my daughter was bullied and full of despair, where did she go? To (MMS librarian) Mr. Doughty, it was the safest place to go,” said parent Elizabeth Miller. “You (the board) have forgotten the human side of what a library is. It is rich, it is powerful and it is personal.”
The theme that librarians are more than just people who check out books was a common one Wednesday night. Many speakers brought up that having a qualified and talented librarian is having someone who teaches students how to conduct their own research. Someone who can’t just find a book for a student, but teach the student how to find their own.
“Saying students will still have access to the books without librarians is like saying students will still have access to textbooks without teachers,” said Ellensburg Public Library Director Josephine Camarillo. “It shows a concerning lack of true understanding of the role of a teacher librarian as instructional partners.”
Superintendent Jinger Haberer said the decision was made because the school had to make serious budget cuts as a result of the pandemic. Even though the EPO and Technology levy was recently passed by the community, it will be too little too late to stop the budget cuts. Haberer said she and the district were still extremely thankful to the community for passing the levy because without it the district could have easily seen the deficit go beyond $3 million.
Although the librarian positions are to be removed, the librarians themselves, Cathie Day (EHS) and Pat Doughty (MMS) are going to remain in the district as certified staff, likely filling in for other teaching roles.
Many people who spoke during public comment understood the district is being forced to make cuts, but were unhappy with making the cuts so soon after a levy was passed, and the decision of what to cut specifically.
Jeff Hashimoto, EHS science teacher and son of board member Meg Ludlum (who was retiring from the board and attending her last board meeting) spoke during the meeting. He first thanked his mom for working so hard on the board, and making the district better. He then started to talk about why removing the librarian positions was a bad idea.
“I recognize how difficult it is to come into the district office every day and try to figure out how to manage the funds,” he said. “Cathie Day has come to my class in previous years and taught a lesson in using reputable sources, helped edit student papers and coach students through that process.”
Teachers in the district also wanted their opinions heard, 48 of the 50 certified staff at MMS signed a letter on March. 2, stating their opposition to the district’s decision. The letter was read to the board public comment by teacher Donna Grassel. EHS teacher, Nicholas Majsterek also stated the high school was working on a similar letter.
“We firmly believe that it is essential for students to have access to the knowledge, services and programs that a certificated librarian can offer them,” Grassel read. “The library is the great equalizer. It is a resource to knowledge, insight, wisdom and personal betterment.”