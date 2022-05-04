Fishing is always better when it’s done with friends.
Hundreds of children, parents and family members were met at Ryan Thompson Pond east of Ellensburg Saturday for the second-annual Cops and Bobbers fishing derby. The weather was excellent, and the fish were biting to boot as everyone gathered to have a fun day fishing in memory of the fallen deputy.
This year’s event was held earlier in the season than the inaugural event, and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Chris Whitsett said the timing was right this year, as the pond had been freshly stocked with trout. Approximately 250 kids of all ages attended the event, accompanied by approximately 40 law enforcement officers from 10 different agencies throughout the region.
“We were delighted to have all the folks out at Ryan Thompson Pond,” he said. “This is really an opportunity for law enforcement from every agency in the county to connect with the community and their kids, and it’s a tremendous show of support from people in our community for law enforcement.”
Although Whitsett said many of the same officers returned after attending last year’s event, he said the numbers of law enforcement attendance have stayed steady over the first two derbies. As word has gotten out, however, he said the growth in participation from children and their families has grown by quite a bit in the event’s second year.
Adding to the community support is the generosity of over 50 local businesses and individuals that donated funds to make the event possible. Whitsett said the funds were used to purchase fishing supplies for the kids and to cover the cost of stocking the lake with fish, as well as souvenirs for the kids to take home like T-shirts, stickers and bracelets.
“Hopefully those things will help them keep in mind their positive experience and relationship with us,” he said.
It should go without saying that no fishing derby would be complete without the triumph of catching fish, and Whitsett said the kids were not disappointed at Saturday’s event.
“We generally try to limit it to two fish a kid, but the fish were banging on it this year,” he said. “Lots of kids walked away with their limit, and some ended up with a little more.”
In addition to the regular stocking of the pond, Whitsett said some private donors went the extra mile to make sure some larger specimens lurked in the shadows for kids to stumble across with their bait, and some of them were lucky enough to do just that.
“There were some lunkers,” he said. “There were some pretty good-sized trout that were practically as big as the kids that were catching them.”
As everyone converged at the pond for Saturday’s derby, Whitsett said he couldn’t think of a better memorial to the fallen officer than seeing the community come together to celebrate a pastime Deputy Thompson loved so much himself.
“In the days right after Ryan was killed, the community came together in a really incredible way,” he said. “We all felt a tremendous outpouring of support from Kittitas County, all the municipalities here, and all the people that live around here. That spirit is just very much alive in the way that people supported, came to, and celebrated this event. We definitely think it’s a totally appropriate and a beautiful reminder of Ryan and his passions.”