With Jazz in the Valley just a week away and the live music starting to gain traction, people around town started to get their swerve on in preparation.
The Concerts in the Park summer concert series at Alder Street Park kicked off its season opener with the sounds of Oregon folk rocker Sam Densmore, and he did not disappoint, playing an hour-and-a-half set of original music.
“I had a band back in the 90s and got to open for Screaming Trees. That’s how I got to know where Ellensburg was,” Densmore said. “I’ll tell you what, I’ve never gone a whole year without playing, so it’s just really good to be here and to see everybody.”
The feeling was mutual, coming off the year of the COVID people around Ellensburg are happy to see things starting to bounce back, and the summer concert season was a good place to start.
North Alder Park started filling up early. Lawn chairs were scattered across the terrain, taking advantage of the seasonally warm evening.
“As long as the wind doesn’t blow, we’ll be OK,” Billie Thornton said with a smile. Having spent her entire life in the Kittitas Valley, knowing the wind is a constant state of being. Even though there was a puff of wind on Thursday night, it wasn’t enough to be considered Ellensburg wind she said.
“This is nice. (The concert series) brings the community together. People can come here with their families, hear some music. It’s just better this summer.”
The evening offered a little something for everyone. Children took advantage of a little independence, running up and down the hill near the entrance to the park, rolling down the hill with a series of shrieks. One toddler and her brother showed off a sign of the times, sporting Kelly green hair.
The playground entertained a steady stream of children, while their parents and others settled in across the lawn in front of the gazebo.
“I got here so early; nobody was here yet. So, I set up in the way back,” Densmore said, back pressed up against the back wall. “So, if anybody wants to join me on the gazebo, feel free.”
The 100-plus out front didn’t take him up on his offer, but they did reward the singer/songwriter, who drove up from Portland, with a steady stream of applause throughout the evening.
It was Molly and Josh Mellow’s first concert in the park, but they showed up like seasoned veterans with a portable table between camp chairs with food and drink to go along with a night of music.
“After the year we had, it’s nice get outside and enjoy good music,” Molly said. “It’s good for the community.”
It didn’t much matter if they knew the song list or not, it was a night out and that’s what counted.
“For us, we would have brought our children if we knew it was such a kid-friendly atmosphere,” Josh said. “It feels good to get out.”
Kids with green hair rolling down the hill, dogs on leashes settling in, just happy to be a part of their owner’s outing, and the original music of Sam Densmore.
It felt like a normal summer evening in Ellensburg and that’s all anybody can as for.
The Concerts in the Park concert series continues next Thursday night with Ellensburg dance and 70s rock covers band Under the Covers Band to kick off Jazz in the Valley weekend.