Over the course of time, residents of the Kittitas Valley and surrounding area have enjoyed Concerts in the Park and organizers are ready to kick off the summer schedule on July 22 with Oregon folk rock musician Sam Densmore.
The concert series will be at North Adler Park and concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, maybe some food and drink, and enjoy the music of the Pacific Northwest.
Organizers have added two extra shows to compensate for the late start coming out of the pandemic health restrictions that shut down the music scene last summer.
Live music is back and the Concerts in the Park will kick off its hour-and-a-half public concert series with Densmore on July 22 and run every Thursday night through Aug. 26.
People can prepare for the Jazz in the Valley weekend with the sounds of the Under The Covers Band from Ellensburg. The local group plays a variety of dance/rock covers from the 70s. Their show on July 29 is the perfect prelude to Jazz in the Valley, which returns at various locations around town on July 30-31.
The summer rolls on with the music of Nomi. The Seattle-based soul singer will make her way to the bandstand to kick off the final four shows in August.
Larry and Re Hart have had full summer schedule and the Spiced Rye acoustic duo swings through the Concerts in the Park on Aug. 12. They local acoustic duo plays a variety of music written by Re Hart, as well as fan favorite covers.
Ellensburg/Seattle progressive act DedElectric (Aug.19) and Seattle Indie pop group Hi Crime wrap up the 2021 Concerts in the Park summer series on Aug. 26 as community prepares for the return of the Ellensburg Rodeo, which will be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Thursday nights at North Alder Park is a perfect family event with a little music, good company and a sense community pride that the area has come to love over the years.