Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas School District has seen over 20 resignations ranging from principals to paraprofessionals in 2022. Some said they left because they did not feel valued or supported by the district, specifically the school board of directors.

Rachael Brunson, a fifth-grade teacher with 28 years of experience in the district, turned in her resignation earlier this month. At the Aug. 17 school board meeting, she stood in the center of the room and called out the school board members for not supporting teachers. She also called out the board president (Mike Lowe) for having a clear conflict of interest as his wife (Meri Lowe) works in the district and was given special treatment. Brunson said she would never have decided to leave KSD if it was not for these issues with the school board.

Tags