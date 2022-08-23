The Kittitas School District has seen over 20 resignations ranging from principals to paraprofessionals in 2022. Some said they left because they did not feel valued or supported by the district, specifically the school board of directors.
Rachael Brunson, a fifth-grade teacher with 28 years of experience in the district, turned in her resignation earlier this month. At the Aug. 17 school board meeting, she stood in the center of the room and called out the school board members for not supporting teachers. She also called out the board president (Mike Lowe) for having a clear conflict of interest as his wife (Meri Lowe) works in the district and was given special treatment. Brunson said she would never have decided to leave KSD if it was not for these issues with the school board.
“I guarantee I would rescind my resignation in a heartbeat if I knew Mike (Lowe) would resign, or something would change with Meri so that they cannot destroy our school anymore,” Brunson said at the meeting.
Five KSD staff members, some current and some former employees, were unwilling to speak publicly about their experiences at KSD and their opinion of the district administration and the school board out of fear of retaliation. What they agreed on was the conflict of interest between board president Mike Lowe, and his wife, Meri Lowe, was a problem at KSD.
“The retaliation in this district is real,” said a staff member who asked to not be named.
Meri Lowe had been working as a para-educator in the elementary school library, but in the fall of 2021, she moved to a new position as district technology liaison. This increased her monthly pay from $1,676 to $2,236, according to the district’s payroll budget.
Meri Lowe declined to comment, saying that all district administrators had in their contract they could not speak with the media without the permission of the superintendent, Angela Von Essen. Von Essen and Mike Lowe were contacted days before the deadline by the Daily Record but did not reply.
Brunson told the Daily Record the poor condition in the district is the reason former elementary principal Ron Craig resigned in January. Craig was available for comment but was limited in what he could say to the Daily Record because he had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) regarding the details of why he resigned.
However, Craig’s wife, Kayelee Miller-Craig, was not mentioned in the NDA and was happy to speak with the Daily Record.
She said teachers had reported to her husband that Meri Lowe physically restrained a non-verbal student in an unsafe manner. She said Craig reported this to superintendent Von Essen, but nothing came of it. A few weeks later, Meri Lowe was promoted to the district technology liaison.
This incident was confirmed by Brunson who also heard the story as well as three of the five anonymous sources. The other two sources did not know about the incident.
This incident may not have been the first time Meri Lowe touched a student. Josh Cox, a parent of two KSD students, one in fifth grade and one in ninth, spoke at the board meeting on Aug. 17, and later in private with the Daily Record. He said Meri Lowe had assaulted his older daughter when she was in study hall five years ago in fourth grade.
“In the study hall, it was just her and Meri Lowe. She was done (with her work) so she had her head up and was looking around when Meri came up behind her and said ‘heads down’ and proceeded to push her head down,” Cox told the Daily Record. “My daughter’s arm was on the desk, had her arm not been on the desk her head would have been smashed into the desk.”
Cox said they did not come forward at the time due to a fear of repercussions from the district. He said his family did not want to put a target on the backs of his daughters.
“Meri had direct access to the students at that point, she doesn’t any longer that we are aware of, cause she is at the district office now, (as the district technology liaison)” Cox said.
Cox said he is coming forward now because he has had enough. He heard about the alleged incident in the fall and wants to put a stop to it. He as a parent is tired of students and teachers being harassed, and the district losing what he believes to be excellent teachers like Brunson.
“Meri physically restrained a child, how is it she remained, not only that but got promoted into a position that has access to a lot of information,” Miller-Craig said. “There is definitely a conflict of interest, and it is not good for the school district nor the teachers.”
While Craig could not speak as to why he left the district, he was able to talk about how he left. He said he turned in a letter stating he would not renew his contract for the following school year. He planned to work the rest of the school year, and help the district look for a new principal. However, the board of directors and superintendent Angela Von Essen accepted his resignation, and he was out of the district by the end of the week, even though the district had to pay him the rest of his contract.
A similar situation occurred with former superintendent Mike Nollan. Although he turned in his resignation to the district for health reasons over a year ago, he told the Daily Record he would have stayed to finish the year if conditions between him and the school board were better. While he was aware of Meri Lowe’s involvement in the district, he did not see it as a conflict of interest as she was a para-educator in the library at the time. He was not with the district when she was promoted to district technology liaison.
Multiple staff with the district including Brunson said the position of district technology liaison did not exist until fall 2021, and it was not posted to job sites.
One person who would have applied for the position of technology liaison, had she known about it, was district secretary for attendance, ASB and athletics, Brenda Rios. Although Rios has a degree in I.T., she did not know the position was open because it was not posted by the district. Rios said that when she asked superintendent Von Essen why the position was not posted, Von Essen said they didn’t have to post all openings.
According to Rios, Meri Lowe met with her shortly after Rios had asked Von Essen about the position. Rios said Lowe told her the district had hired her in the wrong position three years ago, and that she would be moved to the correct position.
This meant Rios would not be getting a planned pay increase, and in fact, would be seeing a decrease in her salary. When Rios met with Von Essen to discuss this, Von Essen told her it was true, and that Rios would not have to pay back the extra salary the district had accidentally been paying her for the last three years.
Rios is unsure how Meri Lowe would not only know Rios was in the wrong position but would be the first to tell her.
“I think she is a very dangerous person to be in that position (technology liaison) she now has access to everything, and when I heard that I was pretty appalled by it,” Miller-Craig said.
Teachers in the Kittitas Secondary School also agree there are problems in the district that are pushing good teachers away. Former sixth- and seventh-grade math teacher Stephanie Harwood said she resigned because of personal issues that are not being resolved by the district, para-educator Sue Schnase is still working at the school with a special needs student, and this student is the only reason she has not left the district. This is something she told the Daily Record and said publicly at the Aug. 17 board meeting.
These two teachers do not blame Meri Lowe for the secondary school problems, Meri Lowe is not involved much beyond the elementary school, but they do believe this is the fault of the district administration and the school board of directors.
“I would say 90% of the staff is amazing,” Harwood said. “There is a great staff at Kittitas, but there are just some things I think in the district that aren’t being addressed.”
Listed openings at KSD are as follows: athletic director/dean of students, K-12 music/band teacher, high school band/athletic director, elementary music teacher, transitional kindergarten teacher, two food workers, two paraprofessionals, a high school volleyball assistant coach and a high school football assistant coach. These vacancies are available through the KSD website, updated as of Aug. 18.
“Both (Mike and Mari Lowe) of them need to be removed from the school district, it is not going to get better while the two of them are in the position that they are in,” Miller-Craig said.