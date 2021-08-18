Construction of new schools and remodels of old ones has been occurring in Ellensburg for over a year, and by the end of the month one of the projects will start to come to an end with the completion of the new Mount Stuart Elementary.
Other projects in the Ellensburg School District include the extension of Cora Street (in conjunction with the city of Ellensburg), the construction of the new elementary school Ida Nason Aronica, the demolition of the old Mount Stuart Elementary and the remodel of Lincoln Elementary.
“I want to thank the community and their support for the bond projects,” ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “I really believe in strong school, strong community. Because of our voters’ support, we will be continuing to stay strong and have a brick and mortar place for every student.”
The new Mount Stuart Elementary will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m., Aug. 26 to celebrate the building being approved for a certificate of occupancy, which means people will be able to enter the building.
According to Project Manager Damon Gardella with OAC Services, the major construction of Mount Stuart Elementary will be completed by that time, although the school will still be needing some minor touch ups. However, the school will be safe for staff and faculty to enter, and will be open for classes in the fall.
The district will keep the old gym from Mount Stuart, and the old annex building will receive a facelift, however the rest of the school will be demolished over the next month and will be leveled by the time kids arrive in the fall.
Haberer said it’s exciting to keep the annex because it will be turned into a space for preschool students. This means the district won’t have to use Central Washington University as a space for preschool, instead having a new location on district grounds.
“It will be a better opportunity I think for the preschool teachers to be able to even have a closer collaboration with like, the kindergarten teachers, especially being right on our campus,” Haberer said.
Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School also is nearing completion, and should receive its certificate of occupancy Oct. 7, Cora Street will be completed around this time. The school will start to accept students Oct. 11, however these won’t be Ida Nason Aronica students, they will be from Lincoln Elementary.
This is because Lincoln is also undergoing construction, and remodels have already begun. People driving past the elementary school can see a large hole has been dug in the back of the school, and the entire area has been fenced off. According to Gardella, this hole is to accommodate underground utilities such as a new sewer line and water filtration.
These remodels will not be completed by the start of school in the fall, and students will be attending Lincoln while the new additions are being added. Lincoln students and staff will move to Ida Nason Aronica when it opens in October. When everyone has moved out, the rest of the remodel at Lincoln will commence.
Lincoln students will have to live with the ongoing construction for over a month, which will be fenced off so students won’t suffer an injuries at the site.
Lincoln students will stay at Ida Nason Aronica for the rest of the school year, and move back to a newly remodeled Lincoln Elementary for the 2022-23 school year. Ida will be issued its own class of students for the same school year.
“The ribbon cutting for Ida will occur when Ida becomes its own school, its own entity,” Haberer said. “So we are probably looking at doing that and celebrating Ida Nason Aronica having it’s own special place in Ellensburg, probably around this time in August of 2022-23. Assuming everything keeps going the way it is.”