The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Mulinski, a 58-year-old Ellensburg resident, on suspicion of multiple counts of theft first degree on Thursday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Mulinski is a suspect in four fraud cases within Kittitas County that the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. The Cle Elum Police Department has an additional fraud case also possibly involving Mulinski.
All of the cases involve construction companies doing remodels or insurance-funded repairs or upgrades to residences, and law enforcement believes there may be additional victims in the county.
If you have done business with the following companies or had business contact with the suspect, and feel that you may be a victim of a crime, please contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report.
Business names:
n Key Home Services
n Ridge Construction
n Sunrise Quality Construction
n Northwest Roof Restoration
n Interstate Roofing
n Structures Roofing Services
n D&J Construction
n United Roof Restoration
Suspect’s name and aliases:
n John Mulinski
n John Mulniski
n John Mulchinski
n John Mucinski
n John Mulindi
n John Malinski
n John Muchlinski
n John Muchlinsai
n John Muchlinkski
To file a report with law enforcement, if you live in the county, call 509-962-7584. If you live in the city limits of Cle Elum, South Cle Elum or Roslyn, call 509-674-2991.