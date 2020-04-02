Construction is going ahead on Central Washington University’s new health sciences building in Ellensburg, according to CWU President Jim Gaudino.
Gaudino mentioned briefly during the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday that construction will be minimally impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions, since social distancing can be kept during the current phase of the project.
“The health science building is going vertical,” Gaudino said. “Meaning the infrastructure for the walls, the steel structure of the walls, that work is all outside. Social distancing can be maintained so that work is ongoing, but some of the other work that is either not as critical or where social distancing cannot be utilized is being delayed.”
The $60 million facility will house CWU’s exercise science, clinical physiology, nutrition, paramedicine and public health programs.
According to Central’s website, the building will be 80,748 square feet, three stories tall, house a capacity of 630 students and will be completed by November 2021. The building site was previously home to Hertz Hall.