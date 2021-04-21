Anybody who has traveled the highways that traverse Kittitas County during summer knows one thing for sure: summertime is construction time, and construction time generally means long backups.
Fortunately for drivers this year, the Washington state Department of Transportation is planning on keeping things rather light. Hopefully, that will translate to less stoppage time for people heading to their destination.
In the Ellensburg city limits, WSDOT has been moving along swiftly with construction on the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of I-90 and Canyon Road in. During construction, there will continue to be one-way alternating traffic at Canyon Road weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the eastbound on-and off-ramps at Canyon Road will be closed weekdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. While state Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon will remain accessible at all times, travelers will experience congestion and may want to consider alternate routes. This work is scheduled to be complete in June.
Throughout the spring and summer, travelers will experience minor construction delays along the I-90 corridor between Easton and Vantage. Near Easton, contractor crews are continuing work to build a detour bridge as part of Phase 3 of the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East widening project. Near Cle Elum, crews are replacing the weigh station scale. Near Thorp, crews are finishing work on a bridge deck.
Finally, west of the Vantage Bridge, crews will restore 11 miles of I-90 from Stevens Road to Huntzinger Road in both directions, which will cause delays of up to 15 minutes for travelers. The Ryegrass Rest area will not be accessible at times due to ramp paving.
Next week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and WSDOT wants to remind people to heed all construction zone warnings as they travel throughout the state.
Over the weekend of April 10, a WSDOT maintenance supervisor was struck and injured near Snoqualmie Pass by a vehicle that failed to chain up properly. Fortunately for the worker, a press release from WSDOT said they did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
“This is a good reminder that work zones are not just construction sites,” the release stated. “Anytime you see flashing lights, slow down and move over if possible.”
WSDOT has a wide variety of resources to help plan your trip across the state. Before departing on their next trip, travelers can find the latest information by heading to https://wsdot.wa.gov/projects/I90/whatshappening.htm, by checking the pass conditions via the department’s website, and also by following @snoqualmiepass on Twitter. Travelers can also sign up for email updates from WSDOT through their website, and mobile phone users can sign up for text message alerts by sending the phrase “WSDOT Snoqualmie” to the number 468311.