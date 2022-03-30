...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
This is a a rye toast canapé (called buterbrod) with pickled rhubarb.
To help the people of Ukraine, Gallery One is hosting a pop-up dinner featuring six wine-paired traditional Ukrainian meals. Seats are being sold for $75 each, and all funds raised go directly to UNICEF (The United Nations Children Fund).
Cook for Ukraine is a global movement started in London, and was brought to Ellensburg by CWU professor and chef Michael Johnson. Johnson currently teaches French at the university, but has over 15 years of experience cooking in restaurants ranging from Washington state to France.
Johnson hasn’t cooked the specific Ukrainian food on the menu before, but is experienced in cooking Eastern European meals. The hardest part of preparing the meals was finding the ingredients.
“We did have to go to Bellevue to a Ukrainian store to source some of the ingredients,” Johnson said. “Since a lot of them source their ingredients straight from Ukraine, the supply chains have already broken down.”
The dinner is only providing 20 seats, and as of Monday, there are only 17 left. If the event fills up by dinner time, 6 p.m. Saturday, April. 2, the event would have raised $1,500. But that’s not all, earlier this month the event organizers held a “cook for sale,” where they made preordered dumplings and borscht to give out. It is unfortunately too late to sign up for the sale, but the event was successful, and raised an added $1,800.
The dinner and the sale were organized in large part by Della Gonzales, academic and student life communications specialist at CWU. She said they have to make over 106 pounds of dumplings.
Funding, food, wine and decor is being provided through community sponsors such as Ellensburg Floral and Cave B Winery. The cooking will be done in the Gallery One kitchen, a space Johnson is familiar with.
“I have catered two weddings there, I feel familiar with the space and am pretty comfortable using it,” he said. “They (Gallery One) is also keen to help with anything that is a fundraiser that helps build community.”
The dinner uses a tasting menu, which means people will be able to try all six courses one by one, along with the wine pairings. Johnson said each dish is about a quarter the size of a standard meal, so people get to try a bunch of different things.
“You’re going to be really full when you get done,” Gonzales said. “It is going to be a culturally immersive experience because it is something you can’t find anywhere near here, that I know of.”