Mark Holloway and his staff have worked extremely hard to create a local music scene at the Cornerstone Pie on Fifth Avenue, creating a hangout where local musicians and music lovers can come together.
But the COVID-19 pandemic blew up the live music scene when statewide regulations limited the number of people gathering in any one place. As Ellensburg heads toward Phase 3 of the governor’s plan to reopen, the options improve, Holloway has come up with an alternative — digital music available on the company’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube outlets.
Somebody just might have to write a song called, “Got them ol’ Coronavirus Blues,” but until then Holloway and his crew have come up with a digital presentation to bid the time until live music returns.
“It’s not live, but it is something we are doing every week. Nothing replaces live music, but then again you can sit around in your underwear and watch music on your television,” Holloway said with a laugh. “People are so starved for entertainment we felt like we needed to do something.
“The musicians come down here and we record their performance, then run them at the regularly scheduled time on Sundays. We’ll continue to do that until we clear Phase 4.”
The solo and unplugged acts come into the Cornerstone Pie to record a video presentation, which Holloway posts on his Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. The video presentations are available online Sunday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. when the normal Sundays Unplugged show is available.
The COVID-19 pandemic blew apart several scheduled events, including Sundays Unplugged featuring the likes of local musicians like : Mel Peterson, Dan James, Joe Adami, Michah J, Jan Jaffe, Matthew Usher, Afton Prater and Brett Benton.
The digital format is an alternative to live music until Ellensburg moves closer to Phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan which allows groups of 250 people in one location.
As for the Summer Concert Series, Holloway already has the city noise variances in place, but even with the city moving into Phase 3, it’s not economically feasible or fair to audiences with audiences limited to 50 people.
“When you’re looking at a six-person band on the stage and our wait staff factoring into the 50 people limitation, there’s no way it works financially,” Holloway said. “We were thinking about smaller shows. But most of these acts have large followings and we’d have to cut it off when we reached the allowed number and we don’t want to be turning people away.”
Holloway said they are re-envisioning the Summer Concert Series to solo or duet talent, but even that could draw audiences larger that allowed under state guidelines. Phase 3 allows groups of 50 and that defeats the purpose of making the music available to everyone, he said.
“The Summer Concert Series is on hold for now, but we are revising our plan,” Holloway said. “We’re going to have to be really careful about how we do it, because we want to make sure everybody stays safe through social distancing.
“But we want to do something and maybe we can make things work digitally for now and see how it goes later this summer. We might be able to do some events later in the summer when we move into Phase 4. But it would be running a counter and cutting it off when we reach the acceptable number.”
It’s not ideal, but the music plays on. The digital way to the new normal is a way to support the local artists and give people a night of music.