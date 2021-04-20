It has been a work in progress, buying the Rotary Pavilion and adjacent bank building property on Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street, meeting with the public on what it would like to see developed at certainly the most unique park site in Ellensburg.
The demolition and removal of the old Wells Fargo drive-through is scheduled to take place on June 1. On Monday night, the city council approved the recommendation to name the downtown space “Unity Park.”
Prior to its March 10 meeting, the Parks & Recreation Commission reviewed all the nominations and narrowed the list to 19 names. From that list, five names were considered; Unity Park, Ellensburg Blues Park, Che Lo Han Park, and Hero Park.
“We didn’t just name the park, we supported the process,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said.
There has been months of discussion with public input totaling 250 nominations in all for the 24,500-square foot lot.
During the discussion Monday night, councilmember and parks commission liaison Stacey Engel suggested going with the “Hero Park,” recommendation as a way to pay tribute to the city’s heroes over the years.
“I envision a downtown park where we can celebrate diversity, inclusion and equity. Even through the recent confirmations we’ve done over the past couple of months, we identified all of these people that have contributed to our community that come from all walks of life,” she said. “I thought (Hero Park) sounded really nice. I like the feel of that and I can see us incorporating the name, whether it’s artwork or architecture, I see it being incorporated into the space.”
Councilmember Nancy Goodloe suggested the idea of calling it “Unity Place,” drawing on the idea of a gathering place in town.
“I like the name Unity because I think that’s very appropriate to what we are seeking in this community and it implies us coming together and it implies people caring about each other,” she said. “I like the notion of this area being a gathering spot for events or family reunions or whatever.
“I would like to call it Unity Place as the name of the park, because I think it will be a place where we gather and will have meaning.”
In the end, the city council commended the work and effort contributed by the parks and recreation commission in sorting through the numerous suggestions over the past several months.
During a community meet and greet last year, citizens had the opportunity to throw in some ideas; a water feature, more grass, shade-covered areas, either trees or awnings, some sort of recreational area, blended in with the historic decor of downtown were discussed.
In September 2019, the city purchased the former Wells Fargo drive-thru bank property for the purposes of developing it into a downtown park.
In advance of development of the park, the city had been looking into ways to maximize the space for community use and to expand tourism programming opportunities and decided to purchase the property owned by Red Mountain Holding Co., securing $400,000 dedicated from the Lodging Tax Capital Grant Program and the remaining $399,000 from cash balance in the City’s Park Acquisition Fund.