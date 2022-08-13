She’s played at the Watershed Festival at The Gorge, played in Seattle and Spokane, even did a show on a boat in the middle of Lake Chelan. So, she’s no stranger to the Pacific Northwest.
Now Colorado singer/songwriter Clare Dunn is going to bring her show to the Ellensburg Rodeo for the Rockin’ The Chutes performance on Sept. 1 to get the party started.
Dunn toured with country superstars Keith Urban and Hank Williams, Jr. Come September, now she’ll share the stage with Wyoming artist Chauncey Williams when they break in the new stage Behind the Chutes Beer Garden.
Her music is a representation of the things that make her who she is — a farm girl with a vision and sound forged from life experiences with a passion of dreams, she said.
“For me, the COVID shutdown was a change for the better,” Dunn said in a telephone interview from Colorado. “I grew up on a small farm and ranch (in southeast Colorado). I’ve been living different places since college, but it never felt like home and I’ve always longed to be back out in the country because that’s where my roots are.
“It hasn’t been possible prior to COVID, because no one in the industry ever understood we don’t all have to live in Nashville 24/7 in order to write great songs and make great records.”
She returned to her Colorado roots, drawing inspiration. Her songwriting abilities have allowed her to make a name for herself in the songwriting community.
She co-wrote a song called “Farm Life,” that was recorded by Colt Ford and featured Justin Moore. It was included on Ford’s album, “Thanks For Listening.”
Dunn is widely known for the release of her single “Cowboy Side of You” in 2014. Her debut single “Get Out” in 2013 became the highest charting independent female artist on the Music Row Country Breakout chart in 10 years.
More recently, songs like “Holding Out for a Cowboy,” “Take My Breath Away,” and “In This Kind of Light” are finding their way into her set list.
“A lot of these songs have been written out here on the farm and it lends itself to a different texture, and I’m excited about that,” she said. “For me, I usually just write the song all the way through. I think it’s important to write a great song before you worry about a record.
“Sometimes I’m just driving down the road singing into my phone. I love to write when I’m driving. I think it’s very freeing and you don’t over think it.”
Some of her recent highlights include multiple premieres on CMT, being chosen as CMT Radio’s Next Women of Country Artist of the Month, as well as scoring features in People Magazine, Taste of Country, Rolling Stone Country, NBC News, and Cowgirl Magazine.
The Ellensburg crowd can expect everything she can pack into a 45-minute opening act performance. She’s been working up some Bob Seger songs from a Covers Project she’s working on. Her set might include something from the Dwight Yoakam songbook, maybe even a little Led Zeppelin.
“I think there’s something different for me playing to a rodeo crowd. Whether or not I actually rodeoed, those are still my people,” Dunn said with a laugh. “They’re involved in agriculture, which is where I come from. Or if they’re not involved in the business of agriculture, they have a respect for it.
“I think there is something different playing for rodeo fans because it’s like playing for my family.”