She’s played at the Watershed Festival at The Gorge, played in Seattle and Spokane, even did a show on a boat in the middle of Lake Chelan. So, she’s no stranger to the Pacific Northwest.

Now Colorado singer/songwriter Clare Dunn is going to bring her show to the Ellensburg Rodeo for the Rockin’ The Chutes performance on Sept. 1 to get the party started.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com