It seems like forever since the COVID-19 pandemic set the world on its ear with stay-at-home restrictions, business closures and endless cancellations to help slow the spread of a coronavirus responsible for 73,297 deaths nationwide.
“It’s kinda crappy we have to miss out on so much,” is the best way Kittitas Secondary School junior Kelby Tostenson can describe her final year of 4-H.
With the cancellation of spring shows and state competitions determining the nationally competitive teams, things are spiraling dangerously close to a time when organizers will have to determine if the 2020 Kittitas County Fair will take place. That’s a decision for a later date, but the Kittitas 16-year-old and 30 other participants in the 4-H Beef program are doing what’s in front of them and continuing to raise their cattle the best they know how.
“We haven’t been able to meet as a club, which has been hard,” said Tostenson, who has been involved for the past six years. “We missed the state show this year, which was very different not doing that.
“There should have been various judging competitions and shows that have been cancelled along with some out-of-town fairs and conferences for 4-H. There’s a lot more to 4-H than learning proper ways to care for animals. I have a health care classes in working with others. Not being able to do that has been frustrating at times.”
It’s been that way throughout the county 4-H programs. The beef program has 39 total participants with four coming over from the Future Farmers of America. The swine program is the largest with 127 total and 17 FFA participants. The sheep program boasts 64 participants with six active members from FFA and the goats program involves 17 total members with nine from FFA.
Despite the ability to work in seclusion with individual animals or sometimes two, the program is about a group mentoring effort, which teaches responsibility, confidence, work ethic and in many ways, sacrifice.
“They put in all this time and energy into raising the animal and to see how it turns out in the end is really rewarding for them,” said 4-H beef leader Erin Tostenson. “They have to record all their financial information. They track all the time they spend with their animals and all the activities they do with it.
“They track the assets they have at the beginning of the year against experiences. They have livestock judging competitions where they learn what to look for in animals’ structure, carcass and presentations. One of the biggest things is that they learn to speak to adults through public speaking skills. There’s a lot more to it than people realize. We got my daughter into it when she was sixth-grader and it’s been the best thing that ever happened to her.”
The general format is to purchase a spring calf in September when it reaches 600 pounds to raise until fair the following summer. Where commercial ranchers’ obligations are to put weight on cattle in preparation for market, 4-H projects involve much more.
“4-H is about presenting the torso of an animal and showing it in the healthiest way,” Erin said. “They are showing their animal at fairs, but we also try to focus them on the fact that they are presenting an animal that’s going to a consumer and they can be proud that they raised an animal for market.”
Outside the public eye at shows and fairs is the nitty gritty of the process where the hard work comes in. They feed both morning and night. There is grain mixtures and decisions on hay, making sure health needs are administered. Basically, work and more hard work.
“I’ve really learned a lot about animals and how to properly care for them,” Kelby said, “to make sure they are treated right. I’ve learned that you have to give up some things to accomplish others goals.
“I think the biggest thing people don’t get is that you can’t really go on vacation for a long time. It’s hard to ask someone else to feed for you for a week, because there’s so much that goes into it. There’s lots of grain, the different supplements, so it has some sense of sacrifice in doing this. It’s worth it because I want to get into some sort of agriculture major when I go to college. This gives me a head start.”
4-H, like the commercial industry, is being forced to think outside the box when it comes taking on a difficult situation and a world swirling in the restrictions of a COVID-19 world. But through hard work and courage comes a better thought process and the future of America’s farmers and ranchers is in good hands.