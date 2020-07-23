As COVID-19 case counts continue to rise both within Kittitas County and beyond its borders, residents in all counties currently in Phase 3 of Washington State’s phased reopening plan are adjusting to new limitations on social gatherings.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that social gatherings would be paired down from the previous maximum of 50 people in Phase 3 counties to 10. The order went into effect Monday, with the exception of religious gatherings.
According to a Kittitas County Public Health Department press release regarding the limits, examples of gatherings affected under the order include parties, social clubs, garage sales, gatherings on beaches and parks and youth sports.
“Please observe the new restriction and limit your social interactions,” the release stated. “In addition to limiting social interactions, we also ask that Kittitas County residents continue to use physical distancing and cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The announcement from Inslee came days after Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson made the decision to close Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park, including Carey Lake/People’s Pond in response to an increase in large gatherings held at the location. In his Monday question and answer session, Larson said when case counts begin to decrease, he will talk to Ellensburg Parks and Recreation about reopening the park.
“Right now, it’s not safe to do so,” he said.
When asked about the parameters of the restrictions regarding exemptions for businesses, Larson said the order isn’t as clear as it could be in explaining how to deal with certain scenarios such as holding a rehearsal dinner for a wedding that would have more than 10 attendees.
“I don’t think it makes any sense from an epidemiological standpoint to allow groups of people of greater than 10 to get together, including weddings, funerals and sports, all of which we have in our community,” he said. “It does not affect churches. I have reached out to the governor’s office to get some clarification on that.”
Larson said the clear choice is to adhere to the newly-enacted restrictions in the hopes that case counts will decrease in the near future, with the alternative being to revert to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. He reminded residents that Kittitas County is currently failing to meet the requirements to be in Phase 3 as it pertains to disease numbers.
“We are still meeting the hospital criteria and are barely meeting the case and contact investigation criteria at the Health Department, but we are not meeting the numbers criteria,” he said. “If we can’t get the numbers down, the next step is going back to Phase 2, or as the Governor’s office has said, we may get another Stay Home order from his office. My ask is for folks to stay home.”