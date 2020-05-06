As Kittitas County awaits an answer on its application for a variance to move ahead to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, local businesses are being tasked to have a plan ready for what lies ahead.
The Kittitas County Economic Recovery Group held its second weekly teleconference Tuesday, hearing updates from the various stakeholders involved in the effort. Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said the county was the first of the ones allowed to apply for the variance to get its application submitted to the state.
“We could possibly be the first county allowed to proceed to Phase 2 reopening,” he said.
Although the county fits the criteria to apply for the variance, Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said there are multiple factors the state will look at in deciding to grant the variance, including hospital surge capacity and the ability to test anyone who requires one.
“We have been fortunate in Kittitas County that we have not had a shortage of test kits, but the state has had a shortage of test kits,” he said.
Larson said the county has averaged approximately 70 tests per week over the last two months, and he said it is possible that up to 80 tests may be needed on a daily basis in the future.
“We’re really going to have to ramp up our testing,” he said. “We feel like we’re capable of doing that.”
Larson said the state will also look at the county’s ability to conduct contact investigations and tracing while considering the application. As people become more active in the community, he pointed out that under stage two, vulnerable and sick populations will still be required to stay home under the order. As a result, the county’s ability to isolate and quarantine will be a large factor in moving forward.
“Isolation is for those who are actually sick, and quarantine are for those people who might get sick from that person,” he said. “We also need to take care of the people at high risk, for example people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. We feel like we’re ready to do this. We’ll see what the state says about our plan. They may just tweak our plan a little bit or they may ask us to give them a little more detail.”
Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb said while the economic recovery group has been an ongoing voice advocating for businesses to reopen while protecting their employees and customers, the focus is beginning to pivot to the support of getting the wheels turning for businesses to reopen under the assumption that the variance application will be approved. As many businesses will qualify to reopen within the community if the variance is approved, Tabb said many of the steps that should be outlined in business safety plans come down to common sense protocol, such as social distancing, protective equipment usage and handwashing.
“This really is the point at which if you’re a business owner, you need to be preparing for reopening,” he said. “This really is an opportunity, but we need to get it right. We have the opportunity to go to phase two because of our history and record of managing the pandemic. If you are a business regardless of your size, you need to have a safety plan in place as you open and to recognize the plan is to protect your customers as well as your employees.”
Tabb reminded businesses owners that there are tools available on the county’s website that can help them navigate through creating their safety plans if they have not yet done so. Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin said the available templates and protocol recommendations will help put businesses on the path to develop confidence in their customers as they return upon reopening.
“We have also produced a playbook for businesses to reopen during (the pandemic),” she said. “There are over 32 business types that we have put in some recommendations for. This has been reviewed by the emergency operations center and the Kittitas County Health Department, so we’ve really tried to lean on the guidance of (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Labor and Industries with this.”
STRENGTH IN NUMBERS
As Dr. Larson explained during the teleconference, one component that is critical to the county’s plan to safely reopen is the ability to utilize contact tracing and case management methods as well as the ability to test on a much larger scale if necessary. Those needs, along with the costs involved with isolation and quarantine of those who become sick as the pandemic remains in the community will involve a substantial investment.
Under the federal CARES Act, local municipalities have gained access to grant money, under the stipulation that the funds are used to deal directly with the pandemic. Kittitas County government along with the cities of Ellensburg, Cle Elum, South Cle Elum, Roslyn and Kittitas received $3.255 million of the grant funding under the act. In order to ensure that public health has the ability to continue protecting county residents as reopening occurs, 25% of the total grant money received has been requested to be allocated towards the public health efforts. As a result, $813, 750 has been committed to the cause.
With money remaining around the county after the 25% allocation, Commissioner Wachsmith said it will remain in the communities to use in the fight against the virus. Although it hasn’t been brought up for legal review yet, he said he would like to see a conversation about finding a way to route some of the money towards small business grants to help revitalize the community.
“If we think we’re only going to spend half of the remaining 25%, then we’d like to see if we could make our own local grants,” he said. “Our argument for that is it’s still part of the COVID-19 response because of the difficult situation our businesses are in.”