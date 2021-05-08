As infrastructure continues to age within Kittitas County, the Public Works Department is working with recently acquired grant funding to begin work on multiple projects within the county.
The department recently received grant funding for two projects, with approximately $2.8 million going toward bridge work on Liberty Road where it crosses Swauk Creek, while the second grant going toward work on Hungry Junction Road.
According to a press release from the department, Liberty Road is a gateway to the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest, which supports year-round recreational activities. The Liberty Road Bridge (#07101) over Swauk Creek is load restricted and continues to age, and the poor condition of the bridge restricts access to the area for timber sales, construction activity, water quality improvements and fish enhancement projects, as well as fire prevention and suppression efforts.
“This project would grant much needed improvements in providing safe and sustainable access to forested lands popular for hiking, fishing, horseback riding, hunting, biking, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, off road vehicle riding and many other recreational activities,” the release said. “After project completion, the area will once again be accessible by large equipment to work on timber sales, construction of stream and fish enhancement projects, and fire prevention and suppression efforts can proceed without restrictions.”
The release said the continued degradation and aging of the bridge currently prevents access to large equipment and trucks, and eventually could prevent any access by motor vehicles. Without the ability to access these lands with large equipment, the release said the forest will not be maintained easily for safe access by the general public.
“There will not be any timber sales allowed due to the bridge’s condition,” the release said. “With maintenance being deferred, the safety and health of the forest may begin to diminish, and the safety of the public accessing these areas could be compromised. Several years ago, a large moth timber kill resulted in a significant increase in fuel availability to a wildland fire outbreak. This bridge will continue to age and its ability to safely allow transportation over Swauk Creek will diminish. This will isolate rural residences and cause loss of access to thousands of forest users. With deferred maintenance of the bridge, wildland forest fire danger will continue to increase and expand in area.”
Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook said conversations with the U.S. Forest Service began a few years back about the project, but said the county had no funding to move forward with work.
“We have had success using the Western Federal Lands Access program grant process,” he said. “We filled out a grant in this latest cycle for that bridge replacement and we noticed yesterday that we were selected. We’re pretty excited to get that prioritized and done.”
With the way federal construction funding is structured, Cook said the project is currently slated for 2025.
“I’m anxious to see if we can’t move that ahead,” he said. “We had a conversation with our grant officer about moving the design forward to get going here in 2021. We’ve been out already surveying and getting the baseline AutoCAD files going to support the project, because we certainly appreciate the need the Forest Service has to get that project going forward.”
HUNGRY JUNCTION WORK, FUTURE PLANS
According to a separate release, the county has also been awarded $3,631,500 in grant funds from the County Road Administration Board’s (CRAB) Rural Arterial Program (RAP) for Hungry Junction Road improvements.
The release said Kittitas County is entering a planning and design phase for Hungry Junction Road improvements from Reecer Creek Road to US-97. The roadway connects Kittitas County residents and visitors to US-97 and provides access to logging, recreation, economic agriculture, and growing residential areas.
“These road improvements will provide public safety and improved mobility,” the release said. “Improvements proposed include widening of the roadway, added shoulders, improved profile, and removal or relocation of objects within an area of potential impact for drivers should a vehicle leave the roadway. Installation of guardrail, additional roadway striping, and signage are also proposed.”
The release said immediate funds available for the project total $372,860, allowing for the planning and design phase to begin in 2021. As additional annual funding allocations occur, a 2024 construction target is anticipated.
Along with the farm to market traffic on Hungry Junction, Cook pointed out that there is also an active hay press at the Reecer Creek intersection.
“We also have a sod company on the other end,” he said. “Those commercial activities, trying to get those agricultural products to market is big.”
Looking beyond the two projects, Cook said the county needs to begin having conversations about how the future will look toward funding infrastructure projects, especially as bridges in the county continue to degrade in structural integrity. This summer, Public Works will be reassessing bridge load capacities throughout the county to address the degradation.
“We have been load-restricting bridges for the last six years,” he said. “We know that the amount of declining bridges countywide is significant.”
After updating its 20-year transportation plan several years ago, Cook said the department has been trying to start a dialogue about the funding to replace failing bridges and roads throughout the county.
“We know it’s going to take $100 million in the next 20 years just to fix that,” he said. “We don’t have the funding for that, so we are looking to aggressively engage stakeholders this year and going into next year to see whether or not there’s an appetite for increased funding for the public works program, or if we should start talking about closing roads and bridges and levels of service. Unfortunately, that’s our reality.”