While Kittitas County had the fortune of remaining in Tier 3 of Washington State’s phased reopening plan, county leaders and medical experts said residents must continue to stay strong throughout the summer to remain on a solid course forward.
County and civic leaders met in a virtual forum Thursday to provide updates and answer questions regarding the county’s current status regarding the COVID pandemic. Topics at the forum included current metrics, vaccine progress and the general outlook for the county moving forward into the summer.
Dr. John Merrill-Steskal said Kittitas County has been fortunate in that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have continued to be proven highly effective, pointing out that they are the two products used in the majority of vaccine administrations within the county.
“When they were studied, they showed about 95% effectiveness in their ability to prevent COVID,” he said. “We now have plenty of real-world data. In other words, the highly effective number continues to hold steady. The vaccines are doing a great job and are effective in preventing infection in the variants out there.”
Although he pointed out that many residents would normally be attracted to the convenience of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to it being administered in one dose as opposed to the two doses needed with the Pfizer and Moderna products, Merrill-Steskal said the national and state pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson product comes after six patients out of 7 million who have received that product have experienced what he characterized as a very unusual but serious bleeding problem.
“It’s less than one in a million, so it’s very rare,” he said. “I don’t think anyone knows for sure, but it probably will become available again.”
Merrill-Steskal also touched on recent news that talked about vaccine recipients who have gotten the virus after being vaccinated. He pointed out that the 5,800 recipients that have been talked about constitute less than .1% of the 77 million U.S. residents that have been fully vaccinated.
“We know the true effectiveness rate is more in the 90-to-95% range,” he said. “If a person reads certain news in the paper or online, 5,000 people sounds scary. In actuality, it’s not a big number, and we know all vaccines aren’t 100% effective in preventing any disease.”
Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson pointed out that Washington state has reported 217 cases of vaccine breakthrough, when a fully vaccinated individual tests positive for COVID.
“That’s a very small number,” he said. “Those people are not getting as sick, and we are encouraging vaccinations.”
From March 20 to April 2, Larson said the county’s positive COVID case count was 92, which translates to an incident rate of 191.1. In order to remain in Phase 3, the county met the metric of reporting less than 100 cases during that time period.
Last week, Gov. Inslee announced a pivot where counties would only be required to meet one of the two metrics in order to remain in their current phase, positive case counts being the first of the two. The second metric involves having less than three COVID-related hospitalizations in a one-week period. In the week of March 24 to March 30, Larson said the county reported three COVID-related hospitalizations.
“We did not meet that metric, but we only needed to meet one metric to stay in Phase 3,” he said.
Under Phase 3 guidelines, Larson pointed out that the county is allowed to have churches and restaurants operate at 50% capacity, as well as outdoor events such as graduations and sports events. A move back to Phase 2 would mean reductions in all of those percentages, and Larson said he was confident the county would move back into Phase 2 prior to Gov. Inslee’s announcement that counties only needed to meet one metric.
“It still doesn’t release any pressure from those of us that are needing to pay attention to what we are doing,” he said. “What does being in Phase 3 mean to the people our county? It means to continue not letting our guard down.”
Using a traffic light analogy, Larson said Kittitas County is in the yellow light zone, saying people should pause and think about the safety of their plans before they execute them, using large gatherings as an example.
“We don’t stop wearing our seatbelts just because we haven’t had a car accident yet,” he said. “We continue to use our seatbelts. That’s what I’m asking those of you in the county to do. Just because we can do a lot of these things in Phase 3, we really should choose not to do those things, because we have large numbers of cases that are increasing in our county.”
Larson pointed out that 50% of recent cases in Washington are of a more infectious COVID variant, and that he has remained impressed at Kittitas County’s ability to keep those numbers down through the vaccination effort. He pointed out that appointments for vaccination clinics going into the weekend are full, and that the county will begin vaccinating residents aged 16-18 next week.
In order to remain in Phase 3 and move forward instead of backward, Larson said county residents need to continue to be vaccinated.
“That’s how we’re ultimately going to get through this,” he said. “In the meantime, our cases are happening with people who are choosing not to mask indoors with groups of other people. What I’m asking people to do so we can continue to stay in Phase 3 and continue to have businesses open is to limit their nonessential travel, limit the amount of time they spend indoors with people who are not vaccinated, to continue to wear a mask and socially distance.”