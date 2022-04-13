Although the succession to her current position came rather abruptly, Kittitas County Clerk Karen Bowen’s recent appointment as the office’s top representative fell in line with plans she already had in place.
Bowen was appointed into the position on March 18 in a special meeting of the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners after being selected by the Kittitas County Republican Party for the position. Prior to that meeting, she had been acting as interim clerk after the abrupt resignation of former clerk Val Barschaw, which was received on Feb. 15 and effective on Feb. 22.
Prior to her resignation, Barschaw had left the office in disarray, having been censured by the BOCC on Nov. 30, 2021, in the wake of an investigation into allegations of worker and customer mistreatment within the department.
Bowen’s appointment will last until November’s general election, in which she will be running for a full term in the position.
MOVING UP ON THE FLY
Adding to the preexisting turbulence within the department, Bowen said the department wasn’t given advance notice by Barschaw that she would be submitting the resignation.
“I found out from the HR office,” Bowen said of Barschaw’s notice.
Shortly after learning of the resignation, Bowen said she was asked by the BOCC if she would take on the position of acting clerk, which was necessary by law to have until the board could appoint an interim replacement. She said she was happy to help.
“I was already doing a lot of the jobs of the clerk anyway,” she said. “I felt very confident in stepping into that position.”
Because Barschaw was a registered Republican, the Kittitas County Republican Party was then tasked with choosing three candidates to sent to the BOCC for the appointment of an interim clerk until the next general election. After a series of interviews, the party took a vote, with Bowen receiving 75% of the votes, putting her first in the three ranked preferences sent to the BOCC.
All three candidates were interviewed by a panel including the BOCC on March 18, before choosing Bowen as interim clerk in executive session. Bowen said she was humbled by both of the successive appointments.
“I felt like I was there on behalf of the entire office, because the entire office had been through so much,” she said. “The entire office gave me their support. They wanted me to be the interim clerk, so I wasn’t there just for myself.”
Although on a slightly condensed timeline, Bowen said the chain of events that transpired over the past month fit in with preexisting plans she already had in place.
“Even before Val resigned, I had already made up my mind that I was going to run for clerk next November,” she said. “This just sped up those wheels in motion, if you will.”
A DECADE IN THE DEPARTMENT
Bowen has worked for the county in various positions for 15 years, spending her first five years in the treasurer’s office. She decided to move over to her current department when an opening came up, saying she had always been intrigued by law and judicial matters.
“I found the position very interesting and decided to apply, never anticipating necessarily that I would get it, but I did,” she said.
She spent the first three years of her time in the clerk’s office as deputy clerk, subsequently being promoted to the position of administrator assistant in 2015. Over the past 10 years, Bowen said she has seen and done a lot within the office. With eight full-time employees and one part-time employee, she said everyone gets a chance to wear multiple hats.
“Because we are a small clerk’s office, the clerk is very much a working position,” she said. “It’s not like you can just sit in the office and be a supervisor or leader. You have to actually be boots on the ground.”
As she has settled into the position over the past few weeks, Bowen said many of the issues related to workplace toxicity within the department have naturally resolved themselves with the changes that have transpired.
“As far as the turnover issue itself, I honestly believe that the minute the previous clerk left and I stepped into that position, the problem has seemed to rectify itself,” she said. “Everyone has noticed it, and it’s been noticed almost immediately. Attorneys have noticed it. The public has noticed it. Everyone who works in the courthouse has noticed it. We’re just excited to do our jobs without fear. That’s all we want to do.”
As she looks toward summer, Bowen said she plans on launching a customer survey to gauge how the department can improve their level of service to the public. She also looks forward to continuing to improve workplace happiness while ensuring the department is functioning at the highest levels possible.
“This job is very busy and never boring,” she said. “There’s always something new that happens. It’s constantly evolving and changing, and you have to be able to adjust to that.”