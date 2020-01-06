Over the course of the next year, the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners will be taking a more detailed look at how to utilize the many properties that are owned by the county, including the possibility of repurposing some of the sites.
Looking forward to 2020, County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said the board will start lining out a plan looking at how to move forward with certain capital projects regarding county-owned properties.
“There was so much going on in 2019, that we haven’t had time to sit down with key staff and make a path to move forward on some of that,” he said. “That’s a 2020 goal of ours.”
During 2019, Wachsmith said the county worked with Central Washington University to develop a potential agreement to pave the north parking lot of the Kittitas Valley Event Center, although he said they haven’t worked out the specific details yet. He said the agreement would benefit both the university and county, as it would fit into the county’s master plan for the event center, allowing them to make improvements to the lot without raising fees on people who use the event center.
“They would be able to use that for student parking during the school year,” he said. “During the summer months when the event center needs it the most for the fair, rodeo and Fourth of July concert, we would have access to use it then. That would be a huge win for both sides.”
Now that the county has purchased land to build new Lower County road maintenance shop and transfer station, Wachsmith said they will begin to analyze potential repurposing options for the current maintenance shop site near Mount View Elementary School.
“We’ve had tentative talks with both the city of Ellensburg and HopeSource to find some more low-income projects that would sit well on that site once we get public works moved,” he said.
Wachsmith said the county has entertained multiple ideas for the former Rodeo Bowl building near the events center, at times thinking outside the box to come up with a new purpose for the county-owned property.
“I think it’s in the best interest of the county to retain ownership of that, because it’s in the event center master plan,” he said.
ANNEX BUILDING
One project Wachsmith said the county will be considering is the potential construction of an administrative annex building on county-owned property north of the jail facility.
“It would be everything county-related, outside of anything to do with the court system,” he said. “It would be your assessor, treasurer, auditor, human resources, board of county commissioners. Our IT and maintenance could potentially go on that site.”
Wachsmith said the next step would be to renovate the current courthouse structure, as it is already connected to the jail facility.
“We would use that location for superior court, district court, the clerk’s office and bring all the prosecutors in,” he said. “Right now, the prosecutors are located in three different offices, and one is down at the sheriff’s office, so they’re not even together. It makes meetings harder to get everybody together, so we would at least be able to bring everybody together in house while we did that project.”
In the last few weeks, Wachsmith said more serious discussions have been taking place with Central Washington University over forming a long-term plan to utilize Bowers Field for the university’s aviation program.
“Kittitas County wants to keep the CWU flight program here,” he said. “It sounds like Central wants to keep it here as well, so we’re trying to figure out what we need to do long-term, whether that’s working together to secure a site for a bigger hanger for them to do class out of. It’s been positive talks, but we don’t have anything in writing yet.”