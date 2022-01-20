Although county residents have received a well-needed break after the early-January snowmageddon, county crews continue their work in moving snow from some of the hardest-hit areas. After all, until it melts, the snow must go somewhere.
“With this weather pattern setting of warmer temps during the day and getting back to freezing at night, that’s perfect to avoid flooding,” Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook said of the conditions the county is currently seeing. “We are staging for flooding though.”
Cook said the county is taking delivery this week of additional sandbags from the federal government to bolster their current supply. While they keep an eye out for potential flooding, he said county crews are continuing to work at clearing problem intersections in Upper County.
“That snow gets pretty high from our plowing practices, and people can’t see through the intersections,” he said. “As we continue in this weather pattern, we will begin work on what we call road bottoms. That’s where the ice builds up, and when it gets to a certain depth, which it is bound to in the next couple weeks, we’ll start taking our graders and breaking up the ice for folks.”
Despite the intense snowfall seen earlier in the month, Cook said the practices employed by his crews are just business as usual.
“We have a pretty good idea of how to get this done,” he said. “As resources become available, we can start picking up more discreet requests for assistance.”
Cook said discreet requests include individual requests from county residents asking for specific intersections or problem areas to be attended to.
“When those calls come into our public works switchboard, we dispatch crews accordingly,” he said. “We rely on county residents to let us know where they need sand, where we need intersection improvements. They are our eyes out there on the road network, and we’re pretty good about responding when somebody lets us know there’s a problem.”
WHERE DOES THE SNOW GO?
When county crews start loading up the snow for transport, Cook said it is taken to a network of various pits and quarries located around the county.
“That’s where we truck our snow to,” he said. “In Upper County, we maintain three separate pit facilities. We’ve got pits in the Thorp area and down in Vantage as well.”
When the time comes for the snow to melt, regardless of speed, Cook said the county storage network is set up for the task.
“They are controlled not only geographically, but they’re contoured in a way that none of that can run off and be destructive in the environment,” he said.
Looking at the snow built up within Ellensburg city limits, Cook said he encouraged the management team at Bowers Field to reach out to city staff with an offer to store city snow on the airport property.
“I think if we can do that, it’s usually a good option for Ellensburg to get that snow out to the airport so they can start recovering from the high snow berms all over town,” he said.
Cook said it is critical to use the break in weather to get all the snow to a place where it isn’t impeding daily life for county residents. By doing so, the county is in that much of a better position if another storm hits, regardless of severity. And looking ahead at the current weather projections for the county, Cook said he is confident both county and city crews will get the task done.
“It gives me nothing but encouragement that we’ll continue to take down and move snow,” he said. “While we have this time, we’re moving snow.”