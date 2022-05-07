Wildfire season has already kicked off in parts of the western United States, and hot, dry conditions will soon bring the threat to Kittitas County. In gearing for that threat, local agencies and first responders are holding multiple events throughout the weekend to help educate county residents about what they can do to be ready for anything that may come their way.
The events being held in both Upper and Lower County are being done in conjunction with National Wildfire Preparedness Week, and each event gives residents a chance to brush up on the strategies being employed to protect communities vulnerable to the threat of wildfire. On Thursday, residents and landowners were welcomed at the Roslyn Fire Department to review what has been done to protect the locality, what is planned in the continuous fight against wildfire threat, and what they can do on their properties to advance the cause.
Mary and John Wendt own acreage in the Teanaway, and they attended Thursday’s meeting to discuss strategies they could employ on their property to mitigate wildfire risk, including mastication and the feasibility of a prescribed burn at some point in the future. After their property survived a close call during the Taylor Ridge Fire, Mary said they knew more had to be done as landowners to help protect the landscape from future threats.
“The fires concern us,” she said. “We want to do everything we can to be proactive.”
After being informed about Thursday’s event by another Upper County resident, the Wendts attended hoping to learn more about what is being done on the state and county level to protect communities against wildfire threats, saying the meeting was also a chance to network and learn about how to proceed with their plans for their property. Mary said informational events like the ones being held this weekend are invaluable for residents who want to prepare for what may come in the future.
“This is not going away,” she said of the prevalence of wildfires throughout the region. “This is going to be our new reality, and we are going to have to prepare for it.”
INFORMATION AND RESOURCES
Washington Prescribed Fire Council Chair and Roslyn resident Chris Martin said the Upper County events first gained traction before the pandemic but were curtailed over the past two years due to public health concerns over public gatherings. He said this year’s event schedule was spearheaded by Cle Elum Fire Chief Ed Mills, and that each one is being individually organized.
“The stuff that we had to go over was individually geared towards Roslyn,” he said of Thursday’s event.
Martin said widespread public interest in wildfire threat mitigation, at least in the Roslyn area came on the heels of the 2017 Jolly Mountain Fire.
“My technical phrase for that is that it was the change of underwear moment for people in Upper County,” he said.
As people begin rebuilding confidence in attending congregate events, Martin said he expects to see more people at meetings like the ones being held this weekend, saying the partnership between private landowners and public agencies is crucial in the ongoing fight against wildfire threats.
“We’re never going to get the scale of work that’s going to be done accomplished without trust,” he said. “Trust is built by small meetings, people coming together learning about things like this.”
Washington Department of Natural Resources Kittitas County Service Forester Rachel Mickey said part of her job is to work with landowners in the area to provide assistance in any way they can, including meeting with landowners to perform assessments on their property in regards to wildfire risk. She said the department’s core component is its fuels reduction and forest health cost-share program, which provides financial assistance for projects that help landowners reduce their wildfire risk through activities including thinning, brush removal, and disposal.
“Our main goal by attending events like this is not only to provide education, but to do outreach for our programs,” Mickey said. “We let them know that there’s not only free advice out there, but also financial assistance for people that want to do firewise activities.”
Seeing engagement on behalf of landowners both in virtual outreach events and at in-person events like the ones happening this weekend is encouraging to Mickey, who said her agency will continue to work constantly to get the word out to people interested in participating in programs that help mitigate wildfire risk.
“It’s super important to us, and it’s why we keep doing these events,” she said. “As we get more legislative funding, there will just be more opportunities for landowners.”