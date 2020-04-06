With Gov. Inslee’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order last Thursday, Kittitas County made the decision Friday to follow suit, although in a slightly different format.
The county’s order extension is running on a 10-day review cycle, which means the new order is currently in effect until April 13. According to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department, the 10-day cycle will allow the county to review statewide information such as testing rates and epidemiological curve data, consult with legal expertise and consult with the Kittitas County Board of Health. Although the county-level stay-at-home order will be extended every 10 days as needed, the release states that non-essential businesses within the county will remain closed until the state’s order ends May 4 or is extended beyond that date.
“We appreciate the sacrifice that everyone is making to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release. “The stay-at-home order is our best protection against this virus right now.”
ACCESSING INFORMATION
KCPHD Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said the department is still hearing from locals that they are not sure where to go to find accurate numbers and/or data regarding the pandemic and its impact within the county. As the situation continues to unfold, she said citizens will continue to see a flood of information about the virus coming from various sources. The most consistent and accurate information available for people seeking localized data will come from the Washington Department of Health and KCPHD websites, both of which have a multitude of resources regarding the pandemic as well as interactive dashboards that show updated testing and confirmed case counts.
“We want people to keep using the vetted sites,” she said.
The county’s dashboard feature was rolled out last week and contains regularly updated data reported to KCHD from healthcare providers within the county. Knutson said the site has been operating relatively smoothly since it came online.
“We had a couple of hiccups when we first unveiled it, but we have multiple people that can update it,” she said. “We have a system in place for daily updates, so we’re taking the information that we’re getting from providers in the county and compiling that in the morning.”
Although the site will be updated daily during the week, Knutson said weekends will only see updates on confirmed cases, with testing data being confined to weekdays due to staffing hours.
“We don’t have somebody compiling all the incoming faxes on the weekends to talk about the testing data,” she said.
Due to the popularity of Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson’s online question and answer sessions, Knutson said they are extending the format to seven days a week.
“There’s no end date in site for that,” she said. “I think that it’s been a really nice way for people to connect on a human level and know that we’re here to answer questions and be available to the public for their concerns.”