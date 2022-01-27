Employers of all types throughout the nation, state, and county have been struggling to keep staffing levels at optimal levels amidst the highly contagious omicron surge, and Kittitas County first responders are in no way immune to the issue.
Despite the challenges that face them, however, the Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue have utilized a combination of tactics, including shift rotation, mandatory overtime, and contingency plans to weather the storm. In doing so, both have been able to retain high levels of service to county residents amidst the surge.
“What we’re experiencing right now is some people are finding themselves or their family members sick, but we’ve been fortunate that it’s been sort of a rollover process,” KCSO Inspector Chris Whitsett said of the situation. “It’s one person in our front office one week, and then the next person’s kids get sick the next week. We’re seeing a similar kind of rotation on patrol. Like anybody else, this kind of thing is going to happen during this period of infection with a highly transmissible virus.”
Fortunately for the office, Whitsett said the situation has not presented itself in a mass-impact scenario. If it were to evolve into such a scenario, he said the office will implement one of multiple contingency plans they have had in place since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Back in 2020 when COVID kicked off and everybody knew precious little about it, we had to make plans for the possibility of mass infections at our office because it wasn’t like we could just quit and go home,” he said. “We have to staff the jail 24/7, we have to staff the road to respond to 911 calls 24/7, and we have to conduct investigations.”
Whitsett said the plans developed at the onset of the pandemic varied in strategy, with some contingencies even including having squads bunking together in the basement of the jail or sheriff’s office to protect them from community spread.
“That kind of thing hasn’t been necessary, although late in 2020 we did have one infection that hit pretty much a whole squad at once,” he said. “We adapted.”
To help alleviate potential staff shortages, Whitsett said the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners authorized a handful of emergency hires, one of which was to help fill vacant positions within the office. He said one was utilized to fill a spot vacated by a deputy that left for military service, while one remains open.
“The commissioners have allowed us to do emergency hires to backfill those hours using local reserve officers who we know and who have done a tremendous job for us,” he said. “We’ve had plans from the beginning of COVID to deal with mass infection if we need to, and we have a sheriff’s incident action plan that was updated in May 2020, which has three phases of emergency operations plans. It’s the kind of planning that’s necessary in emergency services/public service operation.”
STEPPING UP TO THE CHALLENGE
KVFR Chief John Sinclair said his department is holding up, but it has not been without its challenges during the omicron surge.
“We’ve had probably 50% of our workforce that has already been vaccinated that has come down with it, but they’ve been minor cases because they’ve been vaccinated,” he said of the current state at the department. “What we’ve seen is people are off for the five days with mild to moderate symptoms. It clears pretty quickly, and once they’re not contagious they come back to work.”
Sinclair said a strong aid in the department’s fight against transmission is the daily testing regiment that department employees go through, as well as stringent masking policies, both inside the firehouses and on calls.
“That’s just what we do,” he said. “They test daily, and if they test positive, they go to get a more definitive test. We go from there. We are following the local health department’s guidance on all of these things, from how long somebody’s off to making in the stations.”
Because of the staffing hit, Sinclair said the department has had to resort to mandatory overtime on multiple occasions, which he said has been a challenge for employees.
“We’re continuing to do everything we can to keep staffing up for the community,” he said. “We’re getting through it and everybody’s persevering, but we do have people that don’t like mandatory staffing, so it is a challenge. We’re working through those issues.”
Although the mandatory staffing can cause a strain on employees, Sinclair said it is widely understood that the situation is not unique to the department amidst the current surge.
“Our folks are tired, and when they’re up all night because they’re doing a transfer to Seattle, it makes it difficult,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can under challenging situations, but everybody is challenged with this right now. It’s not just us. The entire community is challenged, and as I talk to colleagues around the state and country, we’re all being challenged by this. We’re going to get through it as best as we can together and at some point, we’ll see the light of day.”