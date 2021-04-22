Those who plan on building in Kittitas County and those who have already built but rely on flood insurance to help protect their assets will soon be affected by technology-aided map updates that better reflect area floodplains.
According to a press release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency notified Kittitas County on March 24 that they had made a final flood hazard determination regarding new regulatory flood maps for Kittitas County. With this notification, the release said Kittitas County now has certainty that proposed changes to Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMS) will take effect on Sept. 24.
The release said the changes adopted by FEMA reflect the first county-wide updates to Kittitas County FIRMS since FEMA first issued Kittitas County flood hazard maps in 1981. FIRMS identify the 100 and 500-year floodplains, in addition to high hazard areas known as floodways.
“These maps are an important source of information for understanding potential flood risk and are used by Kittitas County for land use permitting,” the release said. “Most projects within the 100-year floodplain must first obtain a flood development permit from Kittitas County.”
Kittitas County’s floodplain manager Arden Thomas said she is not aware of whether it is normal to go 40 years without updates to the mapping system but said that the updates are a part of FEMA’s efforts to digitize their mapping systems. She said the effort prioritized counties with higher populations, with counties on the West Side receiving updates before Central Washington counties.
“King County has received maps already,” she said. “I know that Yakima and Kittitas County are being worked on at about the same time.”
Thomas said she feels the changes are necessary due to advanced technology used now to identify flood risk areas, such as LIDAR, or light detection and range technology.
“That’s literally doing flights where you’re using lasers to create detailed maps of the ground surface,” she said. “I think that it’s appropriate now that the tools are better, we are using them.”
Thomas said another benefit to the updated mapping is that flood risk areas can change over time.
“If we’re not going back periodically and taking a look at what’s changed, we’re using maps that aren’t as accurate when we’re trying to make decisions,” she said. “I’m excited from a floodplain management perspective that we’re going to have an official set of digital maps.”
For areas in the county that have more frequent flooding events, Thomas said the new mapping technology aids the understanding in how those areas are affected.
“I think it’s exciting to move beyond just thinking about a flood zone being a binary in or out and recognize that within a 100-year flood zone, there is different risk,” she said. “It’s exciting that we have these new tools from FEMA so we can better understand that risk and we can help work with people so that they can understand the likelihood of flooding on their own property.”
As various floodplain mitigation and restoration projects move forward, such as the one at the former Schaake property in West Ellensburg, Thomas said the county has the ability to make periodic updates to the maps if flood risk is changed as a result of the projects.
“Anytime we have a new flood model, it is very advantageous for planning projects if we see a flood risk to update the maps,” she said. “When Kittitas County implements or approves a project that is going to change the flood risk, it’s really our responsibility to be working with FEMA so that the maps are updated or changed. The reality is that having updated flood models is essential to having that work well.”
POSSIBLE CHANGES TO INSURANCE
For some parcels, the release said the Special Flood Hazard Area, otherwise known as the 100-year floodplain will expand and mandatory flood insurance may become required. The release pointed out that this is not a county requirement and is usually required by the mortgage lender for a federally backed mortgage. Parcels that are not currently in the SFHA but are in the hazard area with the new FIRM can apply for flood insurance prior to September 24 and receive lower insurance rates. Additional information about flood insurance is available at: https://www.floodsmart.gov/
“We are working to get the word out to our county residents about map changes,” Thomas said in the release. “Public Works staff is here to answer questions. For some areas within the county, the new mapping indicates less flood risk than shown in the 1981 maps. For other areas, the new maps expand the footprint of the 100-year floodplain. We encourage everyone to look at the online map comparison tool and to contact our office with questions.”
“By participating in FEMA’s voluntary Community Rating System (CRS), Kittitas County has already acted to lower flood insurance rates for all County residents,” the release said. “The Community Rating System rewards communities with programs that reduce flood risk. Due to Kittitas County’s CRS activities providing flood hazard information, outreach to the public about flood risk, preservation of open space for flood storage, and maintaining an up-to-date hazard mitigation plan, residents in unincorporated Kittitas County receive a 20% discount on flood insurance premiums for property located within SFHAs and a 10% discount to other areas.”