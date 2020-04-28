All Kittitas County businesses, regardless of Gov. Inslee’s designation of essential status, are required to prepare safety protocols for the protection of their employees and the public to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
The Kittitas County Incident Management (IMT) is working to assist businesses as everyone prepares for future reopening.
The IMT will have a fillable template available this week along with examples of best practice for safety plans and the IMT will notify the public as soon as those are available. In the interim, businesses can use https://coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers/business-signage-toolkit for resources in addition to www.doh.wa.gov and https://coronavirus.wa.gov.
Plans should take into six-foot physical distancing requirements, limiting customer capacity, altering business practice to include delivery or pickup, cleaning/disinfection protocols, and personal protective equipment. Plans are required prior to opening; however, review prior to opening will not be required. Review will be available in the future for those wishing to have their plans reviewed via the IMT.
“We want businesses to resume at the earliest allowable date while decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in Kittitas County,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “We are really trying to avoid an increase, or cluster, of COVID-19 related to a specific business sectors moving forward.”
Continue to watch the Kittitas County website and Facebook page. For general COVID-19 questions, the Emergency Operation Center is at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.