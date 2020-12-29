As Kittitas County residents in the top-risk tier continue to receive vaccines, more information is expected soon on the next tier of people who will be eligible for the vaccine.
According to a press release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team, Kittitas Valley Healthcare continues to provide vaccinations to personnel in the 1a category, which includes health care workers, responders, and long-term care facilities. As of Monday morning, 546 of the Pfizer-made vaccines received by the county before the holidays were administered.
The release said numerous long-term care facilities in within the county have partnered with pharmacies to receive vaccine, saying that Prestige has partnered with Walgreens and that vaccines for that location will be administered on Dec. 31. The release said locations that have partnered with CVS are still waiting for more information.
“Kittitas County anticipates additional guidance on Phase1b vaccination distribution this week,” the release said. “While limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available, Kittitas County follows the Washington State COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guidance, which is in alignment with the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
In the Dec. 18 virtual question and answer forum, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott said the IMT is unsure about the timing and amounts of vaccines that will be received by the county, but that seniors within the county will be prioritized as soon as the county receives more information on the next tier of eligible recipients.
“We’ll sort of get what we get,” he said. “KVH and Kittitas County Public Health are partnering in this endeavor, as will some of the medical providers in the community.”
With the partnerships that are being created, Elliott said people who will soon be eligible to receive the vaccine will most likely have a choice of multiple locations in which they can go to get the shot.
“We’ll try to give the public as much notice as possible,” he said. “Obviously, people who are older have a prioritized access to the vaccination by virtue of its impacts.”
IMT Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said information on who is eligible for the next tier of vaccines will be posted on a variety of platforms, including websites for KCPHD and Central Washington University in order to ensure the collaboration between agencies is on the same page with getting the information out to residents.
“It doesn’t matter what newspaper or website you pick up, it’ll be the same information,” he said. “We also encourage you to talk to your primary care provider and get information as soon as possible.”
Dr. John Merrill-Steskal said that with the Pfizer-made vaccine, recipients can expect a three-week interval between their two doses. With the Moderna-produced vaccine, he said the interval is four weeks.
“There’s a slight difference,” he said. “Many people wonder if they need both doses and how soon after the doses will they be considered immune.”
Merrill-Steskal said both doses are recommended to receive optimal results, and that the first dose of the vaccine is showing an efficacy of approximately 50%.
“After the second dose, that goes up to about 95% which is excellent,” he said. “I think time will tell as far as when one is definitely immune, but it appears as soon as one to two weeks after that second dose, immunity is sufficient to protect one from COVID, which is really exciting.”