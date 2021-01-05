COVID-19 vaccinations for phase 1a recipients are nearly complete in Kittitas County, and the county is waiting on state guidance for who will be included in the next tier. In the meantime, the county’s Incident Management team is working to ensure all available doses are administered to avoid wastage.
According to a news release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team, the team is fielding multiple phone calls and inquiries from people who are eager to access the vaccine, and that health care workers, first responders, employees and residents of long-term care facilities can get the vaccine now within the phase 1a tier. The release said that phase 1b guidance has not been provided by the state.
The release said long-term care facility staff who were initially waiting for contracted pharmacies to provide vaccine are instead utilizing the local vaccine supply via Kittitas Valley Healthcare. Prestige received vaccine via its federal partnership on Dec. 31, and Hearthstone received its vaccines from Albertson’s Safeway on Jan. 1. The release said that long-term care facility locations that did not partner with federal pharmacies have been vaccinated via Kittitas County, and that Pacific is working with the Incident Management team and will receive the vaccine this week.
“We cannot wait for federal pharmacy partnerships to ensure the safety of our at-risk residents in LTCF agencies,” Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said in the release.
The release said the intention behind who receives the allocated doses is centered around exposure and severity.
“For example, health care workers and law enforcement are exposed,” the release said. “Folks in this category cannot stay home and must provide public service roles, which likely places them in contact with people who have COVID-19. People who are at high risk of fatality associated with COVID-19 are also prioritized, for example senior residents of congregate living facilities, are also in 1a.”
The release said Kittitas County is unique in that its distribution is highly effective and the first allocations of vaccines received by the county have been offered to all 1a individuals.
“Numerous counties across the state have not completed vaccine for the 1a populations and are not close to that completion, which means the 1b guidance has not been released for the state,” the release said. “This makes our position unique and difficult. The Kittitas County Public Health Department, Kittitas Valley Healthcare and the Kittitas County Incident Management Team will not waste or stockpile COVID-19 vaccine.”
“We had roughly 100 vaccines beyond what was required in 1a,” Higashiyama said in the release. “Rather than stockpile the vaccine, we asked school districts to identify their most at-risk staff to receive vaccinations prior to 1b guidance being released. The decision was made based on the number of vaccine available and districts already have a system in place to ensure those individuals complete the second dose.”
The release said the county anticipates that phase 1b will include people over 75 and people in specific workplace environments, and that the county is ready to administer vaccines within that tier as soon as guidance is released from the state and additional vaccine becomes available. The county will continue to update the public on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process every Monday.