The Kittitas County Incident Management Team touched on the county’s response as it received the state’s phase B1 COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday.
The newly released state guidelines state that the phase B1, the next tier of vaccine recipients after the current one in progress includes all people 70 years or older and all people 50 years or older in multigenerational households.
“When Kittitas County receives the next shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, we will be ready to vaccinate individuals in the B1 category,” the IMT press release said. “At this time, Kittitas County is waiting for additional vaccine supply and does not have a date for when that will be arriving. We will notify the public, immediately, when additional supply is received. We are not vaccinating B1 until vaccine arrives and we do not have a waiting list for those interested in receiving the vaccine.”
The release said Kittitas County has a coordinated response to distribute vaccine, which includes partners such Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH), Central Washington University, Community Health of Central Washington, along with responders from the Incident Management Team.
“Currently, partners are determining a point of distribution location for the B1 category in order to provide the most efficient method of getting vaccine to individuals in this category,” the release said. “We will notify the public via press release when this location is established, and vaccine is available.”
Washington State has provided information beyond B1, which includes a second, third, and fourth subcategory in the B phase. The following categories apply:
• B1: 70 years or older or 50 years or older in multigenerational households.
• B2: 50 years or older who are high risk and in congregate work settings (agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, k-12, childcare, corrections, public transit, fire, law enforcement).
• B3: 16 years or older with 2 or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions.
• B4: Under 50 years old who are high risk and in congregate work settings (same as B2), anyone in congregate living settings regardless of age.
To find out if it’s your turn for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit FindYourPhaseWA.org. To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov If you have questions about COVID-19 testing you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider.