According to a press release, the Kittitas County Incident Management Team has not received a response regarding the county’s application for a variance to enter phase two at this time. The response from the state could come this week and could be an approval, denial, or a request for more planning details. The release asks everyone to prepare for entering phase two at this time, taking into regards the following guidelines:
• If you are pregnant, over 60 years old, or immunocompromised, you should stay home even in phase two.
• Do not go to crowded places for recreation. If you see 10 cars at the trailhead, then go somewhere else.
• Do not travel to other counties to go shopping. Stay in Kittitas County and support your local businesses.
• Businesses must have a safety plan. As a customer, ensure businesses that you patronize have their safety plan in place.
• Talk to your “five people outside of your household now” about how to prevent any spread of disease.
In phase two, people can recreate and gather with five people outside of their household per week from Kittitas County only. You can start talking to those people now to establish ground rules within your group. You should have an expectation that friends will not join you if they are sick or if they have been around someone who is sick. Masks should continue to be worn. Extra safety measures can be taken, such as carrying hand sanitizer at all times and taking temperatures prior to visiting with those five trusted people.
If you have in-home services that restart such as housecleaning or a nanny, you should include that individual in your group of five. You should do the same with a hairdresser. The release asks that people are extra cautious about the amount of people they interact with, which will control the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses are required to have safety plans and may request technical assistance via https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/response/202003-covid19/business-safety.aspx and businesses that have questions about whether they can operate during phase two may contact Washington State via https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/2562f1caf5814c46a6bf163762263aa5
Questions about your health should be directed to your local healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. For general COVID-19 questions, the Emergency Operation Center is at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.