Tourism in Kittitas County has found a way to both remain sustainable and grow into the future in a beneficial cycle.
As tourism grows in the county, more people stay in hotels as they visit to recreate, conduct business and attend events. Each of these stays generates a lodging tax that in turn is awarded through grants to various organizations throughout the county to aid in their tourism promotion efforts. In 2020, the county will award over $251,000 to those organizations, the long list of beneficiaries including events like Jazz in the Valley, Dachshunds on Parade and the Easton Memorial Day celebration, as well as nonprofits such as the Kittitas Environmental Education Network and the Valley Community Theatre.
HOW IT WORKS
Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin said the chamber has been affiliated with the lodging tax funding process for years through a professional services agreement. Approximately 10 years ago, she said there was a maximum percentage that municipalities and counties could place on lodging taxes.
“At that point in time, the county was only using half of the maximum available,” she said. “That was when we as a chamber started really pushing the efforts of the full capacity and use of that percentage tax, because it is only through accommodations. They looked at it from an opportunity-based perspective of people that were staying at hotels and paying accommodation taxes were not necessarily locals. There was no reason not to go to the max of 4 percent.”
McGuffin explained that there are three mechanisms that can be utilized through the lodging tax. One mechanism is promotions, one is for capital expenses which are only available to municipalities to use for tourism-related facilities, and the third is for nonprofit organizations as destination marketing organizations.
“Currently, the chamber takes advantage of two of the three, because we’re not eligible for the third,” she said. “We’re not a municipality.”
McGuffin was hired as the director of tourism for the chamber of commerce in 2011, and she said that was when the chamber started reevaluating the way it processes funding applications for events, promotions and projects. She said the funding is awarded through a consolidated process, where each municipality in the county pools 13 percent of its receivables. She said Kittitas County is one of the only counties in the state that utilizes the consolidated process for lodging taxes.
“A good example would be Roslyn,” she said. “Their receivables may be only $2,000 a year, but there is some qualified or eligible nonprofits or organizations that could go out after funding and $2,000 doesn’t go very far. The consolidated process then brought that $2,000 opportunity to $240,000 plus. It only made sense to collaborate it all together and pool it, and then everybody is on the same playing field where the opportunity is made to be an even situation if they apply for it.”
McGuffin said the main purpose of the lodging tax is to promote events and nonprofit organizations to markets beyond a 50-mile range of Kittitas County, encouraging them to come spend dollars in the community either through leisure or business activities. When the chamber started the process, she said they partnered with the Ellensburg Downtown Association, marking the first time the chamber and the downtown association worked together on a tourism master plan. That was developed around 2011, and the chamber partnered with the Cle Elum Downtown Association a year later to help develop their master plan.
“That was when we rebranded the Ellensburg tourism website through our professional services,” she said. “We took what we were currently doing, and then we expanded the opportunity to involve the downtown association because downtown destinations are one of the biggest draws for tourists. That’s really helped solidify the support of the downtown association and what they were doing to bring in restaurants, bring in breweries, those activities that attract tourists.”
APPLICATION PROCESS
McGuffin explained that according to state statute, once a municipality gets to a certain population level, a committee is required to be formed within that municipality to review lodging tax grant applications for their community. She said a chair is named, usually being a city councilmember, along with two receivers and two payees. Municipalities that fall under the population threshold can still form a committee that tends to be composed of three councilmembers, examples within the county being Kittitas and Cle Elum.
“It’s really up to that council how they want to create that committee under the threshold,” she said. “Once they get over that threshold, there’s a required seating.”
McGuffin said the purpose of the chamber is to act as a conduit between potential applicants and the committees that review the applications. Through their professional service agreement with the county, the chamber conducts multiple workshops throughout the year in both Upper and Lower County. One workshop was specifically for the reviewers, and McGuffin said this was important to bring them up to speed on what to expect from the applicants and what applications were acceptable for approval under the state statutes.
“We were involved in the application creation,” she said. “We were involved in the whole process.”
McGuffin said many of the applications target funds for advertising and promotion, and the chamber has placed a specific focus since 2011 on digital marketing services.
“We usually use a third-party vendor to provide those services, but really it was the heavy lifting that these small organizations just didn’t have time to do,” she said. “With the evolution of social media and digital content, these people that have a passion for their events didn’t have time to understand or know what the best avenues of advertising was for their event. What the chamber stepped into was we met with them on a regular basis, tried to find out what their passion is and what their application was. Then we helped them with their digital marketing services with their promotion side.”
The digital marketing efforts reflected in the applications for tax funding, and McGuffin said this was especially important because it created stability and demonstrated that they were on the right path, creating trust with the application reviewers.
“Then it’s just not this fly-by-night idea,” she said. “They had some validity to what they were applying for.”
SEEING RESULTS
McGuffin said many of the applicants that seek lodging tax funding are actively engaged in an entrepreneurial thought process, with a long-term plan laid out for their success. She said that type of planning has shown success within the people who employed it during the early days of funding awards.
“I think that’s where the success was,” she said. “They didn’t take small steps. They took leaps when they started doing this.”
Another benchmark for success McGuffin pointed out is the expansion of events within the county, with various ones planned throughout every month of the year.
“Sometimes we have multiple events in several of those months from nonprofits or even for-profits,” she said.
Another element McGuffin sees as a notion of success of the funding is when the chamber is able to educate people how to move forward, even if it is a 100-year old organization.
“It helps them see and not get stuck in the trenches,” she said. “I liken it to entrepreneurship, because there are so many ideas that came out of Microsoft or Amazon that maybe weren’t million-dollar or billion-dollar ideas, but they made a movement and the timing was right at a certain time. As this committee and this lodging tax process evolved, it evolved at the right time. Those people we educated were able to see the successes in their motivation.”