The county is weighing the option of extending commercial truck restrictions on Upper County roads in an attempt to ease congestion on surface roads during the year.
The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners made the decision to prohibit commercial truck traffic on Upper County Surface roads between the months of May and September in May 2018 after receiving multiple complaints of trucks getting off Interstate 90 and using surface roads to avert slowdowns on the highway. The new proposal seeks to extend those restrictions to the entire year.
In a special meeting held Tuesday, Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook said the recommendation was made to his department by the Upper Kittitas County Traffic Committee. He pointed out that in a prior BOCC briefing, a concern was brought up that the restrictions are essentially worthless without proper enforcement.
Traffic Committee member Lori Nevin said the decision by the committee to make the recommendation came due to safety issues related to the commercial truck traffic.
“In the winter months, the safety issue is still there,” she said. “Since these roads are plowed and deiced after most of the primary roads, heavy trucks in the months that we’d like to extend, October through April, still pose a great risk of accidents, blocking roads, risks to the residents and our emergency responders.”
Since the restrictions have already been in place for summer months over the last few years, Nevin said she doesn’t understand how the enforcement of the restriction by county officials would change if the restriction was extended.
“If extending it to year-round could cause our trucking industry to disregard the current restriction, I would like to maybe have a study done on that disregard currently happening,” she said. “I’d like to know what data gives us evidence that extending it would cause the trucking industry to disregard the May through September restriction.”
Cook said the existing data relies on anecdotal evidence, saying that when speeds were reduced on Westside and Peoh Point Roads, the speed restrictions have not been adhered to for the most part.
“We know that driver behavior is only going to change with a sustained enforcement effort,” he said. “Because we see that on the speeding side, I presume we’re going to see that on the truck traffic side.”
Nevin also pointed out a concern that commercial trucks may be using the surface roads to avert scales on the interstate, and due to the classification of many Upper County surface roads, the weight levels of the commercial trucks could potentially be causing damage to roadway.
“This is adding maintenance needs and therefore adding a fiscal impact,” she said. “Whether or not there’s enforcement, the signs are important.”
Sheriff Clay Myers pointed out that the BOCC had approved an enforcement position to handle the restrictions, but that there have been slowdowns with implementing the enforcement since then. He said the deputy assigned to the area has not been able to receive state scale certification due to pandemic restrictions.
“Because of COVID, the State Patrol is not training any outside agencies,” he said. “That’s gotten pushed back and hopefully it will happen this year.”
Myers said he would like more information on how conditions have been on Upper County surface roads since the summer restriction has been put in place, but said that if the BOCC extended the restrictions, his office would obviously do their part to enforce them.
“We can develop a program to address that,” he said. “We’re doing the same thing up at Snoqualmie Pass right now.”
The issue will be examined in more depth at the Jan. 25 Public Works study session.